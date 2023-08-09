Get ready, get set, get outside...

Nicole Frith, OS Maps Product Manager, said: “The users of OS Maps asked, and we listened. That’s why we’ve made snap-to-path available across Great Britain as well as supporting users of the app internationally.

“At OS we put the customer first and on hearing the feedback and requirements of our half million users of OS Maps, we’ve delivered an enhanced offering which will encourage many more outdoor adventures.”

The improved route plotting experience will not only make it quicker and easier to plot routes but also provide users with more accurate information on distance and time, a key component and essential when planning any walk or ride that ensures the outdoors is enjoyed safely but also made more accessible to everyone.

Nicole added: “Alongside the snap-to-path tool we have also released additional educational in-app dialogues within OS Maps. This important information will help remind users of the Countryside Code and to respect and protect the British countryside, as well as safety tips and important things to look out for when walking or navigating the great outdoors.

“We want to make the outdoors enjoyable, accessible and safe and the new releases in OS Maps tick all the boxes in terms of functionality and ease of use.”

More information is available by visiting Snap to path (osmaps.com)