Get that electric feeling: new campaign launched to show savings and benefits of going electric

Over 50,000 UK drivers have made savings of up to £3,750 on a new electric vehicle and £1,400 a year on running costs.a

new campaign launched yesterday shows now is the time to go electric and save up to £1,400 a year and access the UK’s growing 87,000-strong charging network

latest move from the government to back industry and boost EV demand, sending a clear signal that there has never been a better time to switch

launch follows over 50,000 drivers already making the move thanks to the Electric Car Grant, which is providing new EV discounts of up to £3,750

Drivers are being encouraged to make the switch to electric when they purchase their next car and save thousands in the process, as the Department for Transport (DfT) yesterday (19 January 2026) launched its new ‘Get that electric feeling’ campaign.

Launching across TV, radio and digital outlets, the campaign highlights how drivers can save up to £3,750 off the cost of a new electric vehicle (EV) thanks to the government Electric Car Grant, alongside up to £1,400 on annual fuel and maintenance costs and access to over 87,000 charge points across the UK.

The campaign is the latest move to back British industry in the transition by boosting demand for EVs, giving manufacturers and supply chains the confidence to invest while supporting skilled jobs and driving economic growth, as this government delivers renewal people can feel in their everyday lives.

Charging will continue to become even easier as the government rolls out an additional 100,000 new local public chargers over the coming years and provides funding for and reforms planning rules so residents without private driveways can install home chargers more easily and cheaply, enabling them to charge up for as little as 2p per mile.

Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation Minister, Keir Mather, yesterday said:

Over 50,000 drivers have made savings of up to £3,750 off a new EV and £1,400 a year on running costs. Our campaign is here to show millions of Brits the benefits of making the switch, which could save their family budget thousands. With over 87,000 public chargers across the UK and thousands more on the way, our message is clear – going electric has never been easier and under this government, you can save thousands when you do.

The evidence is clear: once drivers go electric, they don’t go back. The campaign taps into that reality with testimonials from real EV owners, explaining how the switch has transformed everyday driving for them – from the driveway to the high street.

The push comes as the government has helped over 50,000 drivers buy an EV, saving them up to £3,750 in the process through the Electric Car Grant. This has supported record electric car sales in recent months, with 1 in 4 of all new car sales now electric.

The campaign will reach people up and down the country, running across broadcast video on demand, connected TV, broadcast radio, digital audio (podcasts and spots), as well as out-of-home areas such as petrol stations, shopping centres, motorway service areas and roadside, digital display, social media, influencers and partnerships.

Ian Plummer, Chief Customer Officer, yesterday commented on the campaign:

With almost two-thirds of buyers now considering electric vehicles, according to our latest research, reinforcement of the benefits of electric car ownership is key to ensure consideration translates into buying. Electric cars are a great option for many drivers and with 9 in 10 people who have already made the switch saying they won’t go back, now is a great time to find out more.

Dominic Phinn, Head of Transport at Climate Group, yesterday said:

The UK has positioned itself as a frontrunner in a fiercely competitive global race towards clean road transport. But myths and misinformation are holding the nation back from taking the next leap. Major UK businesses, like members of our EV100 network, have been leading on fleet electrification, but are warning that a much bigger perception shift in the population is now needed for them to keep driving the transition. The government’s new EV marketing campaign is a very welcome step towards galvanising the public around smarter, cheaper and cleaner road transport that benefits all.

Andrew Miller, CEO of Motability Operations, yesterday said:

Through the Motability Scheme, we’re helping thousands of disabled people make the switch to electric vehicles – unlocking greater freedom and independence. And once people switch, they stay. Our EV Transition Tracker found that nearly 9 in 10 would choose an EV again. This campaign brings that to life, showing how EVs can make journeys easier, cleaner and cheaper.

Roads media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000