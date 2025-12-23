People should follow NHS inform guidance before calling 111 or 999.

First Minister John Swinney has urged people to ensure they get the Right Care at the Right Place by checking the NHS inform website in the first instance if they become unwell.

During a visit to NHS 24 and the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), the First Minister thanked staff for their commitment to keeping the public as safe and informed as possible ahead of the busy festive period.

The guidance in the NHS Winter Preparedness plan sets out that anyone feeling unwell should:

check the NHS inform website for guidance and advice on symptoms. Around a quarter of 111 calls result in self-care advice, checking the website instead of calling ensures people can safely treat their symptoms without calling for help

call 111 if anyone thinks they need A&E but it is not a life-threatening emergency, support for mental health distress, or advice when the GP, pharmacy, or dental practice is closed

only attend A&E for genuine emergencies that cannot wait

call 999 immediately for life-threatening emergencies

First Minister John Swinney said:

"We know that demand for the NHS increases quite substantially over the festive period and there are a number of steps you can take to help yourself if you become unwell. In the first instance, check the symptom checkers on the NHS inform website - it can help you decide what to do next. If you still require medical help, NHS 24’s 111 service is there for you and dedicated professionals can provide advice.

“A&E is expected to be exceptionally busy in the coming weeks so only attend if you have a genuine emergency that requires urgent medical treatment.

“Our dedicated NHS staff will continue working throughout the festive period to provide support and care for the people of Scotland. I’m extremely grateful for their hard work and my thanks go out to all of you.”

Scottish Ambulance Service Chief Executive Michael Dickson OBE said:

“Winter is always an exceptionally busy period and as demand on our service increases, we’re asking the public to use our service responsibly by only phoning 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“Currently over 50% of our calls are managed without having to take patients to A&E. However, for those who do need hospital treatment, system-wide pressures, including lengthy handover times in key areas, are having a direct impact on our ability to get crews back on the road to reach other patients.

“Our fantastic staff are working extremely hard and we continue to prioritise those patients who are most critically ill. For those patients who are not critically ill, they may have to wait longer for an ambulance than usual and we thank the public for their patience; we will try to get to them as quickly as we can.”

NHS 24 Executive Medical Director Dr Ron Cook said:

“With public holidays limiting access to GP and pharmacy services for four consecutive days across both festive weekends, NHS 24 is forecasting a significant rise in demand for our services as other primary care services take a well‑earned break. We plan carefully to ensure we have the right staff in place so people can access the right care in the right place. Our teams bring a wide range of skills, and every practitioner and clinician will play a vital role in supporting patients and each other to stay well during this busy period.

“We realise it’s not possible to cover every health eventuality, but we encourage everyone to plan ahead if possible. Make sure you have your prescription medicines, have over‑the‑counter remedies available at home, and check in on vulnerable friends or family. By preparing now, you can protect your festive time and avoid unnecessary interruptions.”

Background

Self-help guides can be found on NHS inform