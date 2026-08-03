ESPO
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Get what you want, when you want it: Flexible delivery is here!
Did you know we've made some improvements to our delivery offering? No matter whether you’re having to place an urgent stock order, doing a standard top-up shop or sorting a large order ready for a new school term, we have a delivery option to suit you. All ESPO customers now have access to the following:
- Free next day delivery
- Free standard delivery within three working days
- More flexibility to choose from
We understand that sometimes you need your resources as quickly as possible; our free next day delivery service is available for all stock orders above £50, just ensure the order is placed before 12 noon.
This service is designed to give you peace of mind when you're working to tight deadlines, as well as ensuring you're still buying compliantly. To take advantage of this service, click next day delivery on applicable baskets when checking out on our website, or clearly mark it on your email order.
For any orders that are not urgent, we've improved our standard free delivery option on stock orders over £25 with goods arriving within 3 working days of placing your order.
Trust ESPO for fast, free, reliable delivery that's fully compliant with UK procurement regulations, with products that are hand-picked and tested by our team to ensure they meet the quality, durability and value for money you expect and deserve.
For more information on our delivery service and charges, click here.
Original article link: https://www.espo.org/blog/flexible-delivery-is-here.html
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