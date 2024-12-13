Get your Child Benefit claim wrapped up for baby’s first Christmas

New parents who claim Child Benefit online could get paid before Christmas.

More than one million parents have claimed online or via the HMRC app since new digital service launched

87% of new Child Benefit claims are made online

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) reveals more than one million families have claimed Child Benefit using the new digital service launched earlier this year. New parents are reminded if they claim online or through the HMRC app, they could get their payment in time for their baby’s first Christmas.

Child Benefit is worth £1,331 a year for the first child and £881 a year for each additional child. It can be claimed online at GOV.UK or via the HMRC app just 48 hours after registering a baby’s birth and parents typically receive their first payment within 3 working days.

Parents are opting to claim for Child Benefit digitally because it is quick and simple to do. Latest figures show 87% of new claims each month are via the app or online – ensuring more parents are getting their cash quicker.

Downloading the free HMRC app makes managing claims even easier too. Families can use the app to track payments and update their details on the go – from changing their address or bank details, to seeing when their next payment is landing.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, recently said:

Having a baby is a busy and expensive time but claiming Child Benefit online or via the app means you’ll get cash in your bank account as soon as possible. Claim now and you could get your first payment in time for your baby’s first Christmas. Download the HMRC app today.

Claims can be backdated by up to 12 weeks, so the sooner families claim, the better. Child Benefit is typically paid every 4 weeks.

To get started, parents will need to create an online account for HMRC services. To make a claim, families will need:

child’s birth or adoption certificate

bank details

National Insurance number for themselves and their partner, if they have one

child’s original birth or adoption certificate and passport or travel document, for children born outside the UK

HMRC has released a YouTube video which explains what new parents need to do and how to make a claim.

If either parent has individual income between £60,000 and £80,000, the higher earner will be subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge. For families who fall into this category, the online Child Benefit tax calculator provides an estimate of how much benefit they will receive, and what the charge may be.

If families claimed Child Benefit before 6 April 2024, and the higher earner had an individual income of over £50,000, they may have to pay the tax charge for 2023 to 2024. If they need to pay the charge, they must register for Self Assessment.

Families who were subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge when the threshold was £50,000 and opted out of payments are able to restart their payments quickly and easily online or via the HMRC app if they choose to.

There’s more to Child Benefit than just payments though, as claimants receive National Insurance (NI) credits which count toward their future eligibility for the State Pension. This can help people who are not in paid employment and not receiving NI credits through their employer or other routes, such as Universal Credit.

A person living in a household subject to the High Income Child Benefit Charge will still receive NI credits if they claim Child Benefit but choose to opt out of receiving payments.

Claiming Child Benefit also makes sure the child automatically gets their National Insurance number when they turn 16.

Further Information

The Child Benefit award notice can be used to prove you qualify for Child Benefit and can be downloaded and printed from the HMRC app or from GOV.UK. Parents and carers may need proof of entitlement to access other benefits and services.

The £50,000 High Income Child Benefit Charge threshold rose to £60,000 on 6 April 2024.