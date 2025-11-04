Getting back in the saddle: how NCFE is promoting lifelong learning

The £200 Learning Allowance at NCFE provides colleagues with the annual opportunity to explore new skills and experiences that enrich both their professional and personal lives. We spoke to Louise Garner, Lead Assessment Solutions Developer, and Sarah Good, Product Assurance Team Leader, about the impact it’s had on them.

What course or activity did you choose to pursue using the Learning Allowance?

Louise:

"I chose to use my development allowance on a series of riding lessons, after around 25 years of having not ridden. I was around horses a lot in my youth, almost obsessively, if you ask my parents. At university, and in subsequent jobs, I seemed to be short of time to keep the hobby going, but I missed it so much. "Life gets in the way, I suppose. I had also gained weight, which meant I could no longer ride. As an incentive, I promised myself that a healthier weight would allow me to take up riding again, and a colleague mentioned I could use my development allowance. I had extra motivation to get in shape. I had assumed, since I had ridden before, that I couldn’t use the allowance on riding as it was not an entirely new learning experience. Thinking back now, re-learning is still learning, and we can always develop more advanced knowledge and skills."

Sarah:

"Last year, I studied Absolute Beginners Italian with Ciao a tutti! Let's Learn Italian Language School, and this year I've moved on to the Italian for Improvers class. I've always wanted to learn a new language as I haven't studied any since school, and I've always been interested in Italian culture and food (who doesn't love pizza and pasta). It's something that I kept putting off, finding a reason not to start, before I thought, 'why not?'"

How has this learning experience supported your personal or professional development?

Louise:

"Professional development-wise, I can see parallels with some of the physical qualifications we offer, especially through Active IQ, and can see links in teaching and learning. I work in assessment design, so I have been interested in looking at the content and assessment of our suite of sports and fitness qualifications. "I was surprised that I was able to make these connections when doing something so seemingly unrelated to assessment design. My personal development is heavily centred around the uptake of exercise and fitness. It has encouraged me to do so much more."

Sarah:

"It's definitely shown me you're never too old to learn something new, and it's brought back some of the French I used to know, too, which is a nice bonus! Learning a new language has positively reinforced the fact that you learn through mistakes, and you won't always get it perfect the first time. "I've not always gotten every pronunciation or translation right, but it's been much more rewarding when everything comes together. When I started noticing that I could answer questions and have a basic conversation without checking my notes, it felt like a piece of the puzzle had slotted into place. "In terms of professional development, I've found the classes have really helped me focus more on my role; I work flexibly to accommodate the classes, logging out in the afternoon to attend them and then working a little later in the afternoon or evening. Having a change of scenery and a different type of mental challenge from the class has helped make me feel refreshed when I log back in, as it breaks up my week and allows me to refocus. I use the evenings to get my head down with no distractions and find I'm more productive."

Can you share any specific skills or knowledge you've gained?

Louise:

"I have learned a lot more about the connection between physical and cognitive processes when teaching and learning physical skills. Horse riding is very physical, involving coordination, balance, and fitness, amongst many other skills. I taught mainly practical subjects in my past career, so kinaesthetic learning has always been an area of interest. "I am also interested in the developments in the equestrian world since I have been out of the loop. Everything is so different in terms of how we understand horse health, behaviour, equipment and nutrition. All of which is of interest to me again now."

Sarah:

"I think it's enabled me to look at things from a different perspective and has improved my analytical and problem-solving skills, especially when translating or evaluating the context of a sentence, as Italian has a very different structure to English, particularly with verbs. I have to problem-solve a lot in my day-to-day role, so using this skill in a completely different environment has been a great way of exploring how else I could approach different situations, both professional and personal."

Did the experience have any impact on your wellbeing or confidence, either inside or outside of work?

Louise:

"I've had such a boost from getting back in the saddle and working alongside horses again. It’s been a huge motivator to improve my physical fitness in different ways, and I have now started working on core strength and increasing muscle mass. This has come at a good time as, when over 50, increasing muscle strength helps. Being more physically fit is also helping me with confidence, which is needed to climb onto a skittish mammal the size of a small car!"

Sarah:

"I think it's really helped my wellbeing as it's time for myself outside work and my other personal responsibilities. I feel really rewarded and proud of myself for studying something new that is solely for me, just because I was interested in it. Professionally, I'm quite confident in my role, but in my personal life, it's made me more confident to try new things and not talk myself out of it or find a reason not to do it. It's also helped me consider where I could use the allowance next."

Do you think it's important to continue to learn new skills throughout your lifetime, and if so, why?

Louise:

"I worried how my choice to spend the allowance on horse riding might benefit NCFE – but a happier and healthier me will do that! I initially put too much pressure on myself to learn and continue to develop. Following this year, my advice would be to choose experiences that interest you. You will inevitably learn something new from those, even if it is something about yourself, your abilities, or a new area of interest that could be ignited by the experience."

Sarah:

"Absolutely! Things in life are constantly changing, be it professional or personal circumstances, and I think it's important to be adaptable and learn new things. Even if you're learning something that seems irrelevant to your job role or personal life, there may well be some transferable skills that are applicable, or you may end up with a different perspective on how to approach a situation or project. It's also a great way of mentally challenging yourself to keep your wellbeing positive and mind active. "

Is there anything you’d like to learn next, or any advice you’d give to someone considering using the allowance?

Louise:

"It’s great that the development allowance can be used to further develop or advance. This means I can continue my journey with the help of NCFE. The riding instructor I have been using is now starting a social ride where we can learn in groups and get to mix with other adults, learning together, which is another option."

Sarah:

"I'd love to continue my Italian lessons and maybe, one day, become fluent (or close to it). It's definitely made me consider what else I could use the allowance for, whether it's an activity I'd always been interested in but have never done before – who knows, maybe I'll take up horse riding or surfing next! "My biggest piece of advice for anyone considering using the Learning Allowance is to ask yourself, why not? It's a great way to try something new, and you might just love it. It's also a great way of meeting new people and building new connections."

To discover more about life at NCFE, including our open vacancies and benefits, visit our Life at NCFE careers page.