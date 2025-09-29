Getting fit for the future: serving up revitalised sporting facilities for all

Court collaboration projects demonstrate commitment to improving sports infrastructure across Wales.

New sports courts are appearing in local communities across Wales as part of an initiative to revitalise underused facilities, making them more accessible and fit for the future.

Since 2022, Sport Wales’s Court Collaboration Fund, funded by Welsh Government, has awarded over £1.4 million to projects across 12 Local Authorities to transform predominantly tennis courts into other, more inclusive, team sport facilities such as netball and basketball.

The fund represents part of the Welsh Government's £41 million investment in community and elite sports facilities through Sport Wales during the current term of Government, including £10.1 million for 2025 to 2026.

Two of these renewed courts opened this week at Maesteg Welfare Park, transforming former tennis courts into dedicated basketball and netball facilities, now including multi-coloured floor surfacing, line marking and court furniture.

The refurbished courts will significantly increase participation opportunities in the area, enabling governing bodies to develop coaching programmes, establish new teams and collaborate with local schools, providing young people and families with modern, accessible facilities right on their doorstep.

Speaking after the launch event, the Minister for Sport, Jack Sargeant, recently said:

The Court Collaboration Fund exemplifies how working together strategically to invest in the right facilities in the right places can maximise the impact for local communities. They’re more than courts - they're catalysts for community cohesion, youth development and improved wellbeing.

The Minister continued:

With the £10 million allocated for sports infrastructure, we're building the foundation for a healthier, more active Wales where geography and background are no barrier to sporting participation.

The Maesteg project joins other successful court collaboration investments across Wales, from Caldicot in Monmouthshire to Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent, creating a network of multi-sport facilities that serve diverse communities and support the Welsh Government's vision of making Wales a nation where sport and physical activity are embedded in daily life.