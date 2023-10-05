Cabinet Office
|Printable version
Getting great people to steer our great institutions
There are hundreds of public institutions in the UK, from museums and galleries to the NHS, national parks and regulators. They need exceptional people to steer them and make decisions that benefit society.
Think about a Trustee of the National Gallery for example, who needs to lead and develop the strategy of one of the largest and most unique collections of art in the country.
Or the Chair of National Highways, who has a vital part in planning, designing, building, operating, and maintaining England’s major roads.
Or a Member of the Youth Justice Board, who monitors and advises on the operation of the Youth Justice System to ensure that children’s needs and the rights of victims are equally met.
These positions are called public appointments, and they are responsible for effectively running many of the public services that the British people depend on daily. They are varied and interesting roles - some of them are chairs or non-executive directors of boards, others might be trustees or committee members. They guide the institutions that spend billions of pounds of public money each year.
The stakes for public appointees are therefore high, which is why it’s crucial that we get the right people in these roles.
I oversee the teams in Government that make these appointments - and we’ve decided to start doing things differently.
First, we’re going to make things happen faster.
It’s no secret that recruitment across the public sector can be slow. But we want to change that. We are going to get campaigns off the ground earlier and do everything possible to avoid unnecessary delays, by streamlining some of our processes and working smarter through our new digital platform.
Second, we are going to think ahead.
We will work with board Chairs and government departments to make strategic assessments of what skills and experience boards need, and then target our recruitment to better meet these needs.
Candidate care will also be at the heart of our new approach.
We will endeavour to get the ‘little things’ right, because we know that replying to emails quickly and following up after interviews can go a long way to improve someone’s experience of getting hired.
Most importantly, we want to ensure a wide range of people apply for public appointments.
These roles demand varied skill sets, different experiences and unique perspectives. People from all walks of life are needed to govern our public institutions so that they work for the whole of the UK. It’s not a ‘nice to have’ - it’s essential.
I am interested in diversity in all its forms, including regional diversity. I do not want anyone to think that all of these roles are based in London - because in fact over half of the roles we are currently recruiting for are in other regions of the UK, and many with unspecified locations can be undertaken from wherever you’re based. My mission is to make sure there is a spread of public appointees across the whole of the UK, reflecting the views and priorities of different people.
Becoming a public appointee is by no means a ‘one way’ deal - it is hugely rewarding. Public appointees get the chance to improve vital public services, get more involved with their communities, make a difference to society and work with a wide range of talented people. Some of these positions are remunerated, and many are part-time, requiring 2 to 3 days per week, or as little as a few days a year.
Everything you need to know about applying to a public appointment is online, and my team will be there to help you every step of the way.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/getting-great-people-to-steer-our-great-institutions
Latest News from
Cabinet Office
Six new award designs featuring The King’s image are revealed04/10/2023 12:05:00
Six new award designs bearing the image of King Charles III have been revealed by the Cabinet Office.
How we’re opening up access to GOV.UK Forms04/10/2023 10:22:00
Blog posted by: Adam Robertson, Senior Product Manager, Government Digital Service, 03 October 2023 – Categories: GOV.UK Forms.
Fund reinstated to deliver specialist mobility equipment for seriously injured veterans29/09/2023 15:10:00
A new £2.52 million Veterans’ Mobility Fund (VMF) is set to provide veterans across the UK with mobility equipment to improve their quality of life.
Thousands of veteran cards to be rolled out this year28/09/2023 16:25:00
Thousands more veterans will receive HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards by the end of the year thanks to a £3 million injection to expand the roll-out to veterans who left service before 2018.
Government steps up digital skills with 2,500 new tech recruits28/09/2023 15:25:00
2,500 ambitious tech talents will be recruited into digital roles in government by June 2025 through new apprenticeship and early talent programmes, the Cabinet Office has announced today.
Northern professionals urged to apply for top public sector roles28/09/2023 12:05:00
Professionals in the North of England have been urged to apply for senior public sector roles in a bid to increase the regional diversity of the UK’s top public sector appointments and level up the UK.
Land purchased for flagship levelling up site in Darlington26/09/2023 15:20:00
The government’s levelling up programme is moving further ahead, with land for the permanent site of the new Darlington Economic Campus being purchased.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech to the UN General Assembly: 22 September 202325/09/2023 16:12:00
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech given recently (22 September 2023) to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.