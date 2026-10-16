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Getting Ready for PPN 026: A Social Value Checklist for Bid Teams
From 1 January 2027, central government will score social value differently. PPN 026, the new Social Value Model, applies to procurements of £1m or more that start on or after that date. Social value will be worth at least 10% of the total score, rising to at least 20% on contracts of £5m or more. Every commitment becomes a KPI, published and reported at least every 12 months.
The model centres on two outcomes: good jobs and skills. Activity that doesn’t create a job or build a skill, such as volunteering days or charity donations, will be harder to place. Bid teams need commitments that create jobs or build skills, and the evidence to back them up.
The first tenders will land quickly, and a strong response can’t be built in the weeks before a deadline. Partners need agreeing, programmes need designing and KPIs need baselines. This checklist is for bid directors, bid managers and social value leads, in three stages: what to do now, what to do before your next tender, and what to do once you’ve won.
PPN 026 bid preparation starts with knowing your exposure
Four checks to complete now
- Map your pipeline: List the central government tenders you expect to bid for in 2027 and beyond. Flag contracts of £1m or more, where social value carries at least 10% of the total score, and contracts of £5m or more, where it carries at least 20% and at least one social value KPI is required. Other public bodies may choose to adopt the model too, so keep them on your watch list.
- Check what is already under way: For procurements that started under the Procurement Act 2023 before 1 January, buyers are encouraged to move to the new model where it is proportionate. Ask each buyer which edition they will use.
- Review your current offer: The new model focuses on two outcomes: good jobs and skills, for people facing barriers to work. Look at what you currently commit to and be honest about which activities will still score. Activity that does not create jobs or build skills will be harder to place.
- Get your team trained: The model expects buyers’ staff to complete training, including social value eLearning and Government Commercial College courses. Bid teams that understand the guidance as well as the buyer does will write sharper responses.
One way to use these checks is to rate every opportunity against the same three questions. Which threshold applies? Which edition of the model will the buyer use? How much of your current offer maps to the two outcomes? The answers show where to concentrate effort first.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://wearebreakthrough.co.uk/getting-ready-for-ppn-026-a-social-value-checklist-for-bid-teams/
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