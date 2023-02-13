Welsh Government
|Printable version
Getting the basics right: £5 million tourism fund launched
The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, today launched a £5 million Brilliant Basics tourism fund for 2023 to 2025.
Brilliant Basics is a capital fund to deliver small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements across Wales and is aimed at public, third sector and not for profit organisations.
Previous projects funded by Brilliant Basics have included electric vehicle charging points, improved toilet and car parking facilities, accessible changing places facilities and improved signage and interpretation panels.
Brilliant Basics will also support projects that improve accessibility at sites and those that make their destinations more environmentally sustainable.
2023 is Wales’ Year of Trails which presents the tourism sector with an opportunity to showcase attractions, landscapes and coastline through routes and trails. Brilliant Basics will encourage local authorities and national parks to consider the entire visitor experience and the essential infrastructure that makes a trail experience complete, from pathways, to parking to making facilities accessible for all.
On her first visit since assuming responsibility for Tourism policy within the Welsh Government, the Deputy Minister, Dawn Bowden visited Cosmeston Country Park which has previously received Brilliant Basics funding. The Vale of Glamorgan received £122,124 during the first round of Brilliant Basics 2021 to 2022 to develop the Visitor Gateway project which improved access and pathways to Cosmeston Lake and jetty, including adding seating and shelter, new road access and entrance and resurfacing the jetty and slipway.
The Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics project was the catalyst for further on site improvements from the Vale of Glamorgan including a new play area, site for concessions, round house and learning facilities, and new branding, interpretation and signage throughout.
Since project completion the park has experienced an increase in visitor numbers and its new additions have proven very popular with visitors.
Deputy Minister, Dawn Bowden said:
The projects supported through the Brilliant Basics fund make a real difference. For this funding round, we’re seeking proposals that add value to the visitor experience and that help to build a quality destination.
Local tourism amenities have a big part to play in making a trip a memorable one. These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of a visitor’s experience and also benefit those who live in the area.
Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett said:
The Council is very proud of its country parks, which offer residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy a large and varied outdoor space.
There are range of features to enjoy at Cosmeston, including diverse wildlife and open spaces, picnic areas and a brand new play area.
This funding has allowed us to improve the park further through the Visitor Gateway Project. That has seen access routes upgraded and new facilities added or refurbished throughout the site.
The closing date for expressions of interest is the 16 March. Further information available on Finance: Business Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/getting-basics-right-5-million-tourism-fund-launched
Latest News from
Welsh Government
International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Economy Minister visits University of South Wales to meet the growing numbers of women leaders in science13/02/2023 12:15:00
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has marked International Day of Women and Girls in Science with visit to the University of South Wales (USW) forensic laboratory to meet with a growing number of women working in science, engineering, and maths (STEM) and to encourage more women and girls to consider a career in the sciences.
Celebrating Dydd Miwsig Cymru: £100,000 for grassroots Welsh language music10/02/2023 12:05:00
As gigs and events take place across the country on the eighth annual Welsh Language Music Day, the Welsh Government has announced extra funding so people enjoy even more Miwsig.
Welsh Government provides £300,000 to support aid efforts in Turkey and Syria10/02/2023 09:15:00
The Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, yesterday (Thursday, February 9) announced £300,000 of financial support to provide emergency aid and rapid relief to people affected by devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey and north-west Syria.
Almost two thirds of people disagree with physical punishment of children09/02/2023 15:20:00
The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan has welcomed the findings of a survey into how public attitudes towards physically punishing children in Wales have changed since the introduction of new legislation.
UK Spring budget must inject more money into public services09/02/2023 13:20:00
The Welsh Government’s Finance Minister has urged the Chief Secretary to the Treasury to use next month’s Spring budget to provide the necessary support to protect public services and respond to inflationary, pay and other cost pressures.
New funding awarded to projects to improve skills in Wales’ creative sector09/02/2023 11:15:00
More than £1.5 million in Welsh Government funding has been awarded to 17 projects that will deliver high quality skills and training projects within the creative industries in Wales, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has announced today.
Meet Jinx, the biosecurity dog on a mission to protect Wales’ endangered seabirds08/02/2023 15:20:00
Minister for Climate Change Julie James met Jinx the biosecurity dog today, whom she has tasked with a special mission to protect Wales’ seabirds.
Thousands of young people in Wales helped to find work under flagship Welsh Government scheme08/02/2023 13:15:00
More than 11,000 young people have been supported to find jobs during the first year of the Welsh Government’s flagship youth employment programme, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething confirmed today.
“We will ensure every pound invested makes the greatest positive impact” – Finance Minister Rebecca Evans07/02/2023 16:10:00
Wales’ Draft Budget will be debated today in the Senedd, as high inflation continues to stretch the finances of households, businesses and our public services across the country.
Wales sets out ambitious plan “with hope at its heart” to reach goal of becoming the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe07/02/2023 11:15:00
Those were the words of the Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn, who, alongside the Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, today (Tuesday, February 7) set out exactly how the Welsh Government will make a real difference to the lives, prospects, and outcomes for all LGBTQ+ people.