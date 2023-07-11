Online Centres Network
Getting the most out of asking for help
As an organisation supporting thousands of amazing Hubs across the UK we feel it is important to constantly look at ways to improve our handling of any requests for help we get.
We value each and every member of the network, and want to provide the best possible customer service when you decide to contact Good Things Foundation. This counts for anyone else getting in touch too.
Our aim is to provide you all with the highest level of customer service that we possibly can. To do this, we feel it’s important for you to know the different ways to contact us, and what you can expect when you do reach out. In the unlikely event that you are unhappy with the service provided, we also want to offer a clear way to get your concerns heard and resolved.
This is why we are launching a Customer Service Charter.
Despite being a small team, the Network Delivery & Customer Support team members who manage our phone lines and inboxes will always try to act on your feedback. So don’t hesitate to suggest ways we can improve. We’ll be reviewing the Customer Service Charter on a regular basis to ensure it meets your needs.
Original article link: https://www.onlinecentresnetwork.org/news-and-activity/news/getting-most-out-asking-help
