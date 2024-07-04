Getting the Public Sector Future-Ready - Guest blog by Oliver Hester at FDM

Read FDM's blog on the digital skills gap and its impact on reducing organizational efficiency.

A lot has been said about the digital skills gap and how it acts as a barrier to boosting organisational efficiency. This is especially true of the public sector with the latest Government Skills Survey finding that public sector organisations were more likely to have skills gaps (21%) compared to the private and charity sectors (15%).

The UK government’s Levelling Up white paper outlines twelve missions to address regional inequalities through ‘levelling up’ economic growth and opportunity. One of these missions is to increase the number of adults in high-quality skills training, targeting an additional 200,000 people in England by 2030.

At FDM Group, we have been working with over 40 public sector organisations across the UK over the last decade. With 3000+ consultant assignments to date we have 400+ consultants transitioned to the civil service.

We have over 30 years of experience helping launch tech careers and collaborate with world-leading companies to find exactly the people they need, exactly when they need them.

The best way forward to close the skills gap in industry is to develop a pool of net new talent as well as upskilling the existing workforce. This prepares businesses to be future-ready to adopt, implement and leverage new tech.

FDM Consultants

Some of our consultants are currently working on exciting transformational projects across the public sector.

Ludovica Maria Golia is one of our FDM Consultants working as a Software Engineer for a public sector client. She graduated in Physics with Astrophysics from the University of Glasgow before joining the FDM Software Engineering Practice and aspires to work within the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Ludovica is currently on assignment developing features for new and existing applications and debugging. As a full stack developer, she takes care of both the front and back end. Having been assigned to many different projects (CAO, DEPS, LTC) so far, she’s working towards taking as many applications in house as possible, before releasing them to the public and gathering feedback for continuous improvement.

‘FDM has taught me how to be agile and switch from one technology to another even if I am not familiar with it. More than anything it has given me the chance to grow as a professional…’

Isabel Worley is another FDM Consultant working within the world of data governance, management, skills and culture for a public sector client. Her role is primarily to equip personnel with the right skills and creating an environment to enable data-driven decision-making.

Isabel has an interesting insight on the public sector’s attitude to adopting new technologies.

Barriers to adoption

‘Within the public sector, resistance to change and a lack prioritisation of effective change management serve as a recurring hinderance to progress.’

Whilst the sector is generally quick with the acquisition and implementation of new technical solutions, they often struggle to develop the skills required to effectively integrate these technologies. This can end up causing significant delays and impact business productivity.

Isabel believes that technology shouldn’t be the sole focus for businesses. Instead, finding the enablers of these capabilities and tools and increasing the availability of the personnel with the correct skill set to effectively use these tools, should be the bigger priority.

The UK government's commitment to high-quality skills training is a step in the right direction.

At FDM we are unique positioned to address this issue by providing versatile Swiss army knife-style consultants like Isabel and Ludovica, capable of addressing diverse challenges of the public sector.

Closing the digital skills gap, particularly in the public sector, is critical for enhancing organisational efficiency and economic growth.

By focusing on both technology and the human skills to leverage it, organisations can become future-ready and more adept at overcoming resistance to change.