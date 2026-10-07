Getting winter ready: Northwich defences put to the test

The Environment Agency will run a large-scale training exercise in Northwich on the weekend of 11 to 12 October, testing its flood defence scheme.

A large-scale exercise will put the Environment Agency’s £7m Northwich Flood Risk Management Scheme through its paces this weekend (11-12 October). The scheme protects around 400 homes and businesses.

The annual training exercise forms part of the Environment Agency’s winter preparedness programme, designed to ensure teams are ready to respond quickly and effectively to flooding incidents across the town.

Taking place between 5pm on Sunday 11 October and 5am on Monday 12 October, the exercise will involve erecting 69 metres of temporary defences, and the closure of 12 floodgates across Northwich.

The Environment Agency, Cheshire West and Chester Council and United Utilities will also be rehearsing joint over-pumping arrangements whereby heavy-duty pumps are used to manage surface water while the temporary defences and flood gates are in operation.

Activity will begin with floodgates being closed and installation of temporary flood barriers at Waitrose and Baron’s Quay. Temporary flood barriers will also be installed at Dane Bridge on London Road, which will be closed to traffic. An alternative route will be signposted for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

The temporary barriers, constructed from lightweight aluminium, are typically installed ahead of flood alerts and warnings being issued. At Dane Bridge, a double layer of barriers forms a channel that keeps the River Dane contained, stopping water from escaping towards London Road or Watling Street. The floodgates, meanwhile, can be shut rapidly to form a protective seal against rising floodwater.

Preparing for the winter ahead

The exercise gives the Environment Agency the chance to carry out routine checks and maintenance on the defences, as well as rehearsing response procedures alongside partner organisations.

The flood risk management scheme has been in place since June 2018 and protects around 400 homes and businesses across Northwich. It undergoes regular testing and upkeep and was called into action several times in recent years during Storm Babet (2023), Storm Henk (2024), Storm Bert (2024), Storm Darragh (2024), New Year 2025, Storm Claudia (2025) and Storm Bram (2025).

Omoniyi Green, Environment Agency Operations Manager for Cheshire, said:

We’re hopeful these defences will stay in reserve this winter, but it’s essential our teams are prepared for whatever conditions come our way. Training happens throughout the year, though with wetter weather on the horizon and flood risk rising, we want to be confident in our ability to respond when it matters. Plans like these are designed to reassure people in Northwich, but flooding can never be entirely ruled out. That’s why residents should take steps now and sign up for free flood warnings online.

The exercise comes ahead of Flood Action Week (12 – 19 Oct). Climate change is intensifying the UK’s flood risk, with wetter winters, drier summers and more frequent intense rainfall. Around 6.3 million homes and businesses in England are at risk from rivers, the sea or surface water flooding.

To help people prepare, free flood warnings and practical advice are available, with residents and businesses in at-risk areas encouraged to sign up via GOV.UK at Get flood warnings by text, phone or email - GOV.UK

A joint effort

United Utilities have confirmed that they are deploying their over-pumping resources ready for the winter season. Similarly, Cheshire West and Chester Council has already positioned pumps in Northwich as part of its ongoing commitment to flood protection, and these will be tested on Dane Street in coordination with the Environment Agency during the exercise.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways (including Waste), said: