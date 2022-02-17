National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Ghanaian drug trafficking network dismantled
Four members of a Ghanaian cocaine smuggling group have been jailed for over 28 years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
The group attempted to import almost £3 million worth of the class A drug concealed in their luggage on flights from Ghana to the UK.
Julius Tetteh Puplampu, 56, was intercepted by NCA officers at Heathrow Airport following his arrival from Accra on 19 August 2021.
A search of his suitcase showed a concealment at the base, which was found to contain six kilos of cocaine.
Puplampu was sentenced to six years and nine months at Isleworth Crown Court last week after pleading guilty to the drug importation offences.
NCA investigators identified that Puplampu was in regular contact with compatriot Eric Appaih, 50, who tried to import 15 kilos of cocaine hidden in food boxes. Appaih was sentenced to six years imprisonment in June 2021.
Puplampu was also connected to Albert Gyamfi, 52, and Jennifer Agyemang, 38.
They had been stopped by Border Force officers on arrival at Heathrow earlier in 2021, with 15 kilos of cocaine hidden in a concealment in Agyemang’s suitcase – the same type of concealment used by Puplampu.
Gyamfi and Agyemang initially denied knowledge of each other, but evidence showed the pair rearranging items in Agyemang’s suitcase before checking in at Kotoka International Airport. In December 2021 they were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court to nine years and six years and nine months respectively.
Immigration Enforcement International supported the investigation by providing evidence of links between the conspirators and their modus operandi and revoking visas to disrupt their activity.
Piers Phillips, Senior Investigations Officer at the NCA, yesterday said:
“This investigation has prevented an international cocaine smuggling group from getting their drugs to the UK market and seen the perpetrators given significant prison sentences.
“Cocaine causes significant harm to our communities, often fuelling violence and exploitation. We will continue to work with domestic and international partners to disrupt the class A drugs trade and pursue offenders.”
Kenneth Adu Amanfoh, Director General of Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission, yesterday said:
“Other individuals in Ghana connected to this drugs supply group have recently been arrested and apprehended by Narcotics Control Commission. This is a result of the strong collaboration between Ghanaian and UK law enforcement partners to counter international drugs trafficking and associated immigration crimes.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/ghanaian-drug-trafficking-network-dismantled
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Further arrests in major NCA investigation targeting Albanian people smuggling network16/02/2022 11:05:00
Four more people have been arrested as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency investigation targeting an organised crime group alleged to be involved in smuggling hundreds of Albanian migrants to the UK illegally.
Operation Venetic: London drug supply ‘fixer’ jailed16/02/2022 10:05:00
An Albanian drug supplier who arranged cocaine deals within the UK worth almost £1.4 million has been jailed for 10 years
Driver smuggled heroin on Amsterdam day trip16/02/2022 09:05:00
A man who claimed he was on a day trip to Dunkirk when he was actually picking up 6 kilos of heroin in Amsterdam has been jailed following a National Crime Agency investigation
Suspected Vietnamese people smuggler arrested and charged by the NCA10/02/2022 09:25:00
A man who is suspected of being a high-ranking member of a Vietnamese people smuggling network has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
Suspected firearms conversion factory discovered in East Sussex08/02/2022 11:15:00
A man from East Sussex has been arrested following the discovery of a suspected criminal firearms conversion factory.
Lorry driver smuggled cocaine in shipment of frozen potatoes07/02/2022 15:15:15
An HGV driver has been jailed for smuggling £480,000 worth of cocaine whilst delivering a shipment of frozen potatoes from the Netherlands.
Fugitive on the run over alleged drugs plots arrested jogging in Dutch street07/02/2022 13:43:00
One of the UK’s most wanted men was recently (04 February 2022) arrested jogging in a street in the Netherlands.
Seven men jailed after military grade weapons recovered in EncroChat probe07/02/2022 11:15:00
Seven men have been jailed after a National Crime Agency investigation uncovered plots to sell a terrifying haul of automatic and semi-automatic firearms and to target a man in a revenge shooting.