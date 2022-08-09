Environment Agency
Giant crane now in place to help reinstate flood defences
A huge 800-tonne crane is now in situ near Matlock Bridge to help the Environment Agency reinstate the town’s flood defences.
The Environment Agency’s work to restore flood protection in Matlock, Derbyshire started last week when a huge 800-tonne crane arrived on site.
While the crane is situated on the A6 near Matlock Bridge, the road remains closed and a temporary 2-way traffic system on the bridge is now in place.
The crane is being used to assist in carrying out work to reinstate the River Derwent flood defences. This involves replacing the river wall that collapsed after this year’s February storms and the adjacent flood wall behind businesses in Crown Square, Matlock.
The work currently involves lifting 600 2-tonne bags into the river from the A6 to form a working platform for piling works to take place.
A family-fun ‘Name the crane’ day is being held in Matlock on Wednesday 10 August. In attendance will be Sarah Dines MP; the Deputy Lieutenant of Derbyshire; the Mayor of Matlock; and the Civil Chair of Derbyshire County Council among other local dignitaries.
Naomi Doughty, Project Manager for the Environment Agency, yesterday said:
The large 800-tonne crane situated on the A6 near to Matlock Bridge in Derbyshire is helping us to carry out essential work on reinstating the flood defences on the River Derwent. This involves lifting materials and machinery across the river to where the replacement river wall and flood wall will be constructed.
It will be in place until at least the end of the year and will then either remain in situ to enable the cladding of the sheet piles to take place or return in the spring when the weather is more conducive to the works being carried out.
We’ve listened to feedback from local businesses about the difficult times they’ve experienced recently so, in conjunction with our contractors, Jackson Civil Engineering, we are holding a ‘Name the crane’ family-fun day on Wednesday 10 August to encourage more visitors to Matlock.
Kathryn Battelle, Public Liaison Officer for Jackson Civil Engineering, added:
The crane is one of the biggest mobile cranes in the UK and we’re running a competition to find the best name for it.
We’re hoping that families will come and join in the fun at our event on Wednesday, which will also provide a unique photo opportunity among other fun activities. We have some great prizes on offer and Jackson Civil Engineering will match all public donations made on the day for Air Ambulance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/giant-crane-now-in-place-to-help-reinstate-flood-defences
