Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Giant sand sculpture urges holidaymakers to stay safe on MOD training grounds
A 100-metre Chinook helicopter, created from sand, appeared on a British beach to draw attention to a serious public safety risk.
Ahead of the busy summer holiday season, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), part of the Ministry of Defence (MOD), is urging holidaymakers and locals to take extra care and check military firing and training times when accessing MOD sites shared with the public. This includes a number of popular coastal locations.
Depicting an oversized military vehicle, the sand drawing was brought to life on Saunton Sands beach in Devon, an area steeped in military history and adjacent to the Braunton Burrows Training Estate.
A member of Sand In Your Eye works to create the giant Chinook (Crown Copyright).
The artwork launches the next phase of the Respect the Range campaign, a public safety initiative to warn visitors about the very real risks they face when entering shared land used by the MOD for training. Risks include:
- live firing
- unexploded ordnance
- fast-moving military vehicles
Accessing military training estate areas when it is not safe to do so, not only places visitors in harm’s way, but can also put service personnel at risk and interrupt vital training exercises designed to prepare the Armed Forces’ to deploy in real-life situations.
The MOD wants to raise awareness of the risks to the general public, especially any holidaymakers or day-trippers heading to coastal hotspots this summer.
The Sand In Your Eye Team set to work at Saunton Sands beach in Devon (Crown Copyright).
There are a large number of MOD training locations across the UK, but Respect the Range highlights the following key sites with shared public access that could pose significant risk to locals and tourists: Lulworth, Holbeach, Donna Nook, Barry Buddon, Lydd & Hythe, Salisbury Plain and Aldershot.
To protect themselves and stay safe while using military land, the MOD is encouraging visitors to:
- check training times before traveling
- stick to public access routes
- observe safety information including red flags, fences, signs and by-laws while on military land
- don’t touch any ordnance they come across, and report it
Brigadier Jonathan Bartholomew, DIO’s Head of Overseas Region and the Defence Training Estate, yesterday said:
With the summer holidays now upon us, it’s an important time for us to raise public awareness about MOD training estate locations and how the public can stay safe when visiting them. Whilst last year’s Respect the Range campaign targeted the countryside of Salisbury Plain and Aldershot, this year we are focusing on protecting tourists and visitors on our coastline.
These beauty spots are shared land, where families, tourists and locals spend time. But it’s also where our Armed Forces practise live-fire training, so it can go from tranquil to treacherous by the hour, 24 hours a day.
The MOD supports public access to much of the military estate and encourages visitors to explore the beauty of Britain’s beaches, but this should be done in accordance with military guidance and with caution. We ask that the public do not cross into areas that are prohibited, stick to public paths and always check live firing times. This will help protect yourself, your loved ones and military personnel. It’s key that we work together to share these spaces with respect and consideration.
Respect the Range highlights the dual use of each location by using memorable photography and design, and targeting the most popular types of land usage in the hotspots. This phase of the campaign builds on last year’s pilot, which focused on MOD’s landlocked locations, by bringing in coastal locations too. The dangers differ but are equally as dangerous between the distinct terrains, and it is important that the public are aware of these in order to stay safe.
Please note that Braunton Burrows Training Estate is not an area used for live firing exercises.
For more information on how to access military estate safely, visit: www.gov.uk/guidance/safe-access
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/giant-sand-sculpture-urges-holidaymakers-to-stay-safe-on-mod-training-grounds
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Readout of AUKUS Joint Steering Group Meetings01/08/2022 16:38:00
Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America recently held meetings of the AUKUS Joint Steering Groups, which were established as part of the governance structure of the AUKUS partnership in September 2021.
UK tightens links with Finland and USA during high readiness exercise01/08/2022 13:33:00
Around 150 British Army and Royal Air force personnel have deployed to Finland alongside US and Finnish armed forces for Exercise Vigilant Fox.
Military families to benefit from £3,000 of childcare support01/08/2022 10:15:00
Serving personnel across the UK will be entitled to free wraparound childcare from September as part of new measures announced recently (29 July 2022) by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
Rare orchid rediscovered on MOD land29/07/2022 15:15:15
The rare Fen Orchid (Liparis loeselii) has been rediscovered by an 11-year-old boy at Laugharne-Pendine Burrows in South Wales.
UK and Ghana reaffirm commitment to tackle global threats29/07/2022 11:12:00
The UK and Ghana will go further and faster to combat terrorism, organised migration crime, drug trafficking and other global threats following a summit in London.
Cyber Co-operation with Germany Strengthens28/07/2022 10:10:00
Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Deputy Commander Strategic Command, has visited the German Cyber and Information Domain Service (CIDS) as part of a co-operation programme between the two organisations.
Launch of new innovative defence programme backed by £16 million27/07/2022 14:20:00
A £16 million programme to boost small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) defence innovation has been launched today.
Committed to enhancing our services – the first in a series of customer help videos launched26/07/2022 14:15:00
Guidance video which provides helpful information you might need if claiming for compensation under either the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme or the War Pension Scheme.