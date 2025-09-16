Gill Hancock named as Honorary Fellow of CABE

The Chartered Association of Building Engineers (CABE) has awarded Gill Hancock, Head of Technical Content for Association for Project Management (APM), an Honorary Fellowship.

CABE is an internationally recognised, non-profit organisation that brings like-minded professionals across a wide range of disciplines together to work across the life cycle of the built environment. CABE shares knowledge, raises standards and develops professionals, enabling a professional construction sector that works to create better, safer and more sustainable buildings that enhance people’s lives.

Celebrating its 100th birthday on Friday 12 September, CABE held a garden party at Stanbrook Abbey, Worcester, and awarded Gill with an Honorary Fellowship during the festivities. The accolade is awarded to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of the construction industry.

Gill (pictured, left, receiving her Honorary Fellowship from CABE President, Zoe Cox,) received this accolade because of her leadership in the development of the competence framework for project managers in the built environment, launched in 2024, her commitment to the design and development of the APM chartered standard and the development of the first ever project management apprenticeship in the UK.

Gill yesterday said:

“To be in a position where I can use my project management experience and expertise – as well as my years of experience developing competence frameworks, standards and qualifications – to co-ordinate and drive the effort to improve competence, not only in project management, but across the built environment, is a privilege. “To have my work recognised by CABE in the awarding of an Honorary Fellowship for providing a significant contribution to the advancement of the construction industry is truly humbling. I will continue to do all I can to work across industry to improve competence and competent, safe delivery.”

