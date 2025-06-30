Think Tanks
Give 65-year-olds Japanese-style adult social care ‘MOT’ to keep more people out of care homes, says IPPR
A new report from the influential think tank, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), has set out its plan to stop the spiralling costs of adult social care by pivoting towards prevention
- Assess everyone reaching pension age to help ‘people age well’ and reduce need for expensive care later in life
- Sir Andrew Dilnot says: “For far far too long we have had a social care system that fails us all”
- Government’s attempt to fix adult social care will fail like those before it unless Casey review ends sticking-plaster approach to social care crisis, says think tank
As adult social care costs continue to increase – rising to £23.3bn for local authorities in 2023/24 – alongside additional pressures from an ageing population, there is an urgent need to be proactive.
This current government’s manifesto commitment to set up a National Care Service is being led by the Casey Commission, reporting in 2026 and concluding in 2028. The authors of the IPPR report say this Commission, like all the previous attempts to fix the crisis in adult social care, will fail if it doesn’t take a radically different approach to the commissions, reviews and consultations that have preceded it.
Instead, the government should focus on supporting independent and healthy lives through a ‘Right to Live and Age Well’, focusing on prevention, including:
- Investing in age- and disability-friendly communities including exercise groups and community centres, to support older people and people with disabilities to stay healthy and active
- Assessing the care needs of all adults turning 65, to diagnose any risks and offer up-front preventive support before needs escalate
- Providing further training and development opportunities to carers, so they can provide better, more personalised care
The authors point towards Japan, which has the highest proportion of the population aged over 65 in the G7. On turning 65, people are automatically assessed on their abilities to care, cook, and look after themselves. Care is then managed by community comprehensive support centres, which employ long-term care specialists, care managers, and social workers.
This model emphasises preventative care and home-based services, reducing both cost and reliance on institutional care while supporting family caregivers. As a result, Japan has half the number of people in care homes as the UK, despite a much older population.
On the issue of costs, IPPR says a Dilnot-style cap to individual contributions, with additional central funding, is a sensible approach.
Dr Annie Williamson, research fellow at IPPR, said:
“A proactive approach to adult social care, including universal MOT-style assessments at 65 and early support, could help people maintain independence for longer while reducing long-term costs.
“A shift to prevention will mean fewer care home admissions, better quality of life for older adults, and more sustainable funding. As the UK grapples with rising demand and strained budgets, this kind of forward-thinking reform offers a way out.”
Sir Andrew Dilnot, chair of the 2010 commission into adult social care, said:
“This paper argues powerfully and persuasively that good social care provision can be a wonderful way of enhancing human flourishing. For far far too long we have had a social care system that fails us all – those who need care, those who provide care, and those who might need care in the future. Acting now can transform lives for those with care needs, create a vibrant and exciting care sector, and finally fill this yawning and indefensible gap in our collective welfare provision. Let’s do it.”
