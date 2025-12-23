Give children the best start: vaccinate this New Year

This festive season, one of the most important and life-saving gifts you can give your child is vaccination, and it’s completely free.

We know parents want to do the best for their children and at Christmas, that might mean the latest gadget or toy they so desperately want. But it’s also important to remember that one of the longest-lasting and potentially life-saving gifts you can give is free – protection against diseases they will most likely never have to experience.

The UK is fortunate to have one of the best free childhood & teenage vaccination programmes in the world, protecting against serious diseases such as measles, meningitis, polio, whooping cough and cancers caused by HPV. These vaccines have saved countless lives and prevented devastating illness and disability. Yet, uptake is falling and in recent years we have sadly seen cases of measles and whooping cough spreading among children.

Grandparents may remember the polio outbreaks of the 1950s that paralysed thousands of children in the UK, with many confined to ‘iron lungs’ for months. When the polio vaccine was introduced, parents welcomed it with relief, and the disease was virtually eliminated. While younger generations of parents and children haven’t been exposed to these tragic complications, it doesn’t mean the risk has gone away.

Recent figures show worrying trends. Annual uptake data from UKHSA showed almost one in 5 children starting primary school are not fully protected against serious illnesses like measles and polio. Among teenagers, far too many leave school without protection against several types of cancer, affecting boys and girls, caused by HPV.

Vaccines are offered free on the NHS, starting from 8 weeks old, with boosters and additional doses throughout childhood and adolescence. If your child has missed any, catch-up appointments are available through GPs and school programmes. Pregnant women are also offered vaccination against pertussis, with the immunity passing from mother to baby to provide vital protection from the early days of life.

From 1 January, the NHS will be rolling out the addition of a vaccine to the routine childhood programme to protect against chickenpox. The combined MMRV vaccination means many thousands of children will gain additional protection against chickenpox for the first time in the UK. Just 2 doses of this vaccine will provide long-lasting protection again 4 serious diseases: measles, mumps, rubella and chicken pox (also known as varicella).

Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director of Immunisation at UKHSA, said:

After the rush of Christmas, parents will now be thinking ahead to the New Year, writing to-do lists and thinking how they can make 2026 the best year yet for their family. This is the perfect time to make sure children are fully protected against serious diseases. Starting school without the right vaccinations leaves children vulnerable to diseases like measles and whooping cough, conditions that have caused major outbreaks in recent years, leaving many children with serious health complications. Vaccination will help prevent your child from having to endure the misery and devastation these diseases can cause and save countless lives every year. We’re so pleased the NHS will be offering the new MMRV vaccine from January, meaning children will be even better protected. The programme will have a really positive impact on the health of young children and lead to fewer missed nursery and school days. We know parents want the best for their children, but busy lives can make it hard to find the time. That’s why we’re urging families to check their child’s vaccination record now and book any missed appointments. Giving your child this protection is one of the most important gifts you can offer for a healthy start to 2026.

This Christmas, give your child the gift of protection - a gift that lasts a lifetime. Check your child’s vaccination record and book any missed doses today.