Give feedback on care online now

Our Give feedback on care service is now available again on this website.

The online form allows anyone to share their experience of health and adult social care services with us. Your feedback helps make care better for everybody. We use what people tell us to understand the quality of care they get from services.

The service has been unavailable since August whilst we carried out essential improvement work to it.

What has changed

Most of the changes we have made are to the technology used to build the digital service itself. The questions we ask you about the care service you are sharing feedback on have not changed.

We have however improved the search function so you can now find a care service using the address or post code. You can also now use more filters to improve the search results you get.

Share for Better Care

Our Share for Better Care campaign will be restarting now the digital service is available again. The campaign encourages more people to give feedback, particularly those more likely to have a poorer care experience.

Our second Share for Better Care awareness week is planned for the end of March 2026.