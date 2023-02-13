HM Revenue and Customs
Give the gift of Marriage Allowance on Valentine’s Day
Married couples or those in a civil partnership could save up to £252 a year by claiming Marriage Allowance.
Married couples are being urged to consider giving the gift of Marriage Allowance to their husband, wife or civil partner this Valentine’s Day, and save up to £252 a year.
More than 2.1 million couples currently benefit from Marriage Allowance, but HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) estimates that thousands more couples are missing out because they don’t realise they may be eligible, particularly couples where one partner has retired, has given up work to take on caring responsibilities, or is unable to work due to a long-term health condition.
Customers earning less than £12,570 a year can transfer up to £1,260 of their Personal Allowance to their higher-earning partner, to reduce the amount of tax they pay. They can backdate their claim to include any tax year up to 6 April 2018, which could be worth up to £1,242 in tax relief.
Couples can use the free Marriage Allowance calculator on GOV.UK to check if they are eligible for the tax relief.
Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Deputy Chief Executive and Second Permanent Secretary, said:
We want every eligible couple to benefit from marriage allowance tax relief. Couples whose circumstances have changed – perhaps one of them has stopped working or taken a lower paid job – may not realise they are entitled to claim.
It’s easy to find out what you may be due - search ‘Marriage Allowance calculator’ on GOV.UK to get started. By applying on GOV.UK, rather than through a third party, you get to keep 100% of the tax relief due.
Those who are eligible can apply at GOV.UK for free and keep 100% of their claim. Successful claims will result in a reduction in the amount of tax paid by the higher-earning partner.
Marriage Allowance – who is eligible and how to apply
Couples could benefit from Marriage Allowance if the following criteria applies:
- they are married or in a civil partnership
- they do not pay income tax, or their income is below the Personal Allowance of £12,570
- their partner pays income tax at the basic rate – which typically means their income is between £12,571 and £50,270
Married Allowance can be cancelled on GOV.UK if a couple’s circumstances change.
To find out what other Government support may be available, go to GOV.UK and search ‘Help for Households.’
Further information
More information on Marriage Allowance can be found at GOV.UK
Marriage Allowance is around 10% of an individual’s tax-free personal allowance. The maximum amount that can be transferred to their husband, wife or civil partner is dependent on the Personal Allowance for that tax year.
|Tax Year
|Marriage Allowance amount
|2022/23
|£252
|2021/22
|£252
|2020/21
|£250
|2019/20
|£250
|2018/19
|£238
More information on the Personal Allowance can be found at GOV.UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/give-the-gift-of-marriage-allowance-on-valentines-day
