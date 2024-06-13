Give your feedback on the information Public Health Wales produces

NHS Wales
People in Wales are invited to give their feedback on the information, data and knowledge that Public Health Wales shares.
Public Health Wales has launched its annual survey examining the data and knowledge insights we publish to inform the public and support external organisations in their work.
The aim of the survey is to better understand how individuals and organisations are using our work, the impact it’s having, and what we can do to improve.
The survey can be accessed at the link below and will close to submissions on July 5, 2024.
Kirsty Little, Consultant Lead in Knowledge Mobilisation for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales aims to inspire impactful public health action by providing high quality, timely and accessible information. Detailed feedback is key to ensuring we continue to put our users’ needs first with every piece of information or data set we publish.
“By completing the survey, you are helping us understand what we are getting right and inform what we do in the future. Feedback from last year’s survey has already been used to shape work on our web development, publication standards and the measurement of our impact.”
