Given the scale of Scotland’s drug death crisis, Glasgow’s Pilot Safer Drug Consumption Facility must be considered on its merits

The recent (16 September 2025) report from the Scottish Affairs Committee comes just days after official figures indicated that Scotland has the highest rate of drug related deaths per head of population anywhere in Europe.

Committee finds that funding of The Thistle must not come at the expense of other recovery and harm reduction facilities in the future

An evidence-based approach should be used to combat problem drug use – the report urges the UK Government not to make up its mind on the facility’s future beyond the 3-year pilot before the expert evaluation

MPs warn that facility’s current legal footing – provided by the Lord Advocate – is not a substitute for a full legal framework Issues of public injecting have been particularly prominent in Glasgow, leading to a rise in drug-related harms like blood borne viruses like HIV, which peaked in 2015.

There is a strong international evidence base that shows Safer Drug Consumption Facility’s (SDCFs) can mitigate these harms and relieve costs elsewhere in a health services.

The Thistle is the first official facility of its kind in the UK, marking a significant change in the application of drug laws in the UK. The Thistle opened in January 2025 for a three-year pilot based on a statement of prosecution policy issued by the Lord Advocate.

If the facility was found to be effective, the report argues that UK legislation should create a new legal framework to properly operate and regulate the site, and any potential future SCDFs.

The Minster for Policing and Crime told the committee that the UK Government does not support the use of SDCFs and would not make legislative changes to facilitate them, seemingly irrespective of whether the pilot facility was found to be effective.

The committee urges the UK Government to adopt an evidence-based approach to problem drug use and raises concerns it might approach the evaluation of the facility having already made up its mind.

Additionally, the report asks the Lord Advocate to consider any future application for an inhalation room, to broaden opportunities for harm reduction.

When working to reduce drug-related harm, MPs warn that the implementation of The Thistle must not come at the cost of funding current recovery services, stating that it is not an ‘either/or’.

Rather, The Thistle should be thought of as one tool amongst many to combat problem drug use, working in tandem with recovery services and other drug misuse interventions.

Given the potential benefits of a SDCF and the cost of The Thistle, the report also raises the merit of exploring other, more cost-effective, service models, such as mobile units.

It's clear to the committee that local community engagement and partnership will be vital to the success of the SDCF. The Committee has heard concerns from the local area regarding levels of drug litter and anti-social behaviour.

The report recommends that The Thistle should develop a responsive communication strategy as soon as possible as part of its ongoing outreach work. I don’t think it is our place to say that.

Chair comment

Patricia Ferguson, Chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee, recently said:

“Scotland has the highest rate of drug-related deaths in Europe. Without a doubt, this is the most pressing public health issue facing the nation and things need to change urgently to stop more people dying. “The Thistle could be one way of helping Scotland do this. If the facility, after its three-year pilot, is shown to be effective at tackling drug-related harm, we’re urging the UK Government to follow the evidence, and take the legislative action needed to create a proper legal framework that will ensure it can run and be regulated properly. “However, we also recognise that The Thistle is not a silver bullet. Our report emphasises that this pilot shouldn’t come at the cost of other recovery services – rather, they should operate in tandem to offer as much help as possible to people with problem drug use.”

