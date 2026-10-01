Scottish Government
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Giving communities a bigger say in climate action
New plan gives local people a stronger voice.
A new blueprint sets out how people across Scotland can play a bigger part in the country's response to the climate and nature crisis.
The Public Engagement Strategy for Climate and Nature aims to enable people to understand what climate change means for them, encourage local action and ensure people's voices shape the decisions that affect them.
A separate Delivery Plan, due in spring 2027, will set out the specific activities, partnerships and commitments that will bring the strategy to life at a local and national level.
With 72% of people in Scotland agreeing climate change is an urgent problem, the strategy aims to turn that concern into meaningful participation, while stepping up work to prepare communities for impacts like flooding and extreme weather. The launch also continues the progress made on climate action, with greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland cut by 50% since 1990.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Rural Affairs Gillian Martin launched the strategy ahead of a visit to Lapwing Lodge Outdoor Centre in Paisley to view Scottish Government-backed environmental improvements including solar panels, battery storage and an EV charging point. She said:
"Everyone has a part to play in tackling the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. Everyone also stands to benefit from doing so. People and communities are central to this, not just by making their own lives more sustainable, but by helping shape the solutions that work best for their local areas. This strategy, published during Scotland's Climate Week, is about turning that opportunity into action, and that means giving people a real say in the decisions that affect them.
"The last year has shown just how urgent and necessary climate action is. From wildfires to flooding, coastal erosion and even water scarcity, climate change is already affecting our communities, and these impacts will only become more frequent and severe. Climate Week is a chance to show what progress actually looks like, and to remind people that this is something positive we're all part of, together."
The new strategy recognises the value of different approaches to supporting people to meet the challenges of the changing climate – from grassroots initiatives to national awareness campaigns. For local people, this means information on practical help with protecting their homes from flooding, restoring habitats such as rivers and peatland, and changing travel habits or how homes are heated, as well as more targeted support for those most at risk from extreme weather. It also means having a say in how their area responds, and a stronger connection with nature closer to home.
Background
The Public Engagement Strategy for Climate and Nature.
The Scottish Climate Survey shows that 72% of respondents believe climate change is both an immediate and urgent problem.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/giving-communities-a-bigger-say-in-climate-action/
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