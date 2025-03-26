Gladiator’s Diamond Kicks Off 2025 Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy with Surprise Visit to Birmingham Primary School

Gladiator star and Soccer Aid for UNICEF player Livi Sheldon, also known as Diamond, made a surprise visit to Adderley Primary School in Birmingham to kick-start the 2025 Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy, which launched yesterday.

Now open for sign-ups, the fun-filled Soccer Aid for UNICEF initiative offers both Primary and Secondary schools in the UK a unique opportunity to engage in creative, inclusive learning activities and challenges centered around the star-studded football match, with the aim of fundraising to support UNICEF’s vital work for children worldwide. Participants also have the chance to enter a competition to design the children’s mascot and join the team on the pitch during the match.

During her surprise visit, Diamond took part in the Academy’s challenges alongside enthusiastic pupils from the Gold UNICEF Rights Respecting School, an accolade given to schools that fully embed children’s rights into the curriculum. From goal-scoring competitions to navigating obstacle courses, everyone enjoyed themselves while learning about the importance of children’s rights, including the right to play.

Schools who sign up to the Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy will receive comprehensive resources, including lesson plans on children’s rights and accessible challenges, making it easy for pupils to learn in a fun way and most importantly raise money for UNICEF.

By participating in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy, schools will contribute to the fundraising efforts of the broader Soccer Aid for UNICEF campaign, which has raised over £106 million to support UNICEF’s work helping children have happy, healthy childhoods full of play since its inception in 2006. This year’s fundraising efforts could help UNICEF provide life-changing support for a child, like clean water, vital vaccinations or the opportunity to learn, so every child can get the best start in life.

Livi Sheldon, also known as Diamond from Gladiators, and 2025 Soccer Aid for UNICEF player, said: “Visiting Adderley Primary School was an absolute blast – it’s clear how much they love being part of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy and helping to fundraise. Playing in Soccer Aid for UNICEF last year was an incredible way for me to contribute to UNICEF’s work, and now the Academy offers children across the country a fantastic chance to have fun but also help fundraise, ensuring children worldwide can have the best start in life, enjoying playtime and just being young.

“What really stood out yesterday was seeing pupils coming together and taking part in the challenges, each bringing their own unique strengths. It reminded me of when I played for a boys’ football team in Worcester at just 6 years old – a time when inclusivity wasn’t as common. The Academy’s focus on everyone being in one big team was amazing to see.

“I’m super competitive, so I went into the obstacle course wanting to score all the goals, but the children certainly gave me a run for my money! It brought back such happy memories of myself being at school, but I also learned a lot from the children in the classroom about child rights too. I encourage all primary and secondary school teachers to sign up – your pupils will love it, learn so much, and support an incredible cause.”

Afzal Hussain, Deputy Headteacher at Adderley Primary School, said: ” The Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy brought an incredible energy to our school yesterday, combining fun, learning, and social responsibility. Seeing our pupils engage with Diamond in such playful challenges, while also having really crucial conversations about the importance of knowing your rights as a child, has been truly inspiring and is why we’re thrilled to be taking part in this initiative. Knowing that Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised over £106 million to support UNICEF’s work for children around the world makes us even prouder to be involved, and we encourage all schools to join us in supporting this incredibly impactful campaign and raising as much money as possible for UNICEF.”

The Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy launch precedes the main Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 match, scheduled for Sunday,15th June at Old Trafford, Manchester. The event will be broadcast live and shown live exclusively on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player, and stars joining Diamond in this year’s lineup include debutants Gorka Márquez, Nadia Nadim, and Angry Ginge, and returners, Louis Tomlinson, Jill Scott, Sam Thompson, and Sir Mo Farah.

Two exciting competitions are being launched as part of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy, offering students a chance to contribute to the highly anticipated celebrity football match in Manchester. Primary school pupils aged 6-12 are invited to design the official t-shirt worn by child mascots, with the winning student joining the team on the pitch at Old Trafford on June 15th as their prize. Secondary school students aged 12-17 can showcase their artistic talents by designing a poster reflecting UNICEF’s values and the rights of children, with the winning design proudly displayed in the official matchday programme. Both competitions offer the unforgettable experience of attending Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2025 with friends and family.

Only schools enrolled in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF Academy can enter the Schools Competitions. Visit www.socceraid.org.uk/schools to learn more and sign up today! Schools are asked to submit top entries by the deadline of midday 24th April 2025.

Notes to Editors:

Multimedia content available here: https://unicef.resourcespace.com/pages/collections_featured.php?parent=27523&k=85fee8a89e

For more information, please contact UNICEF UK Media team at media@unicef.org.uk or 0208 375 6030.

Soccer Aid Productions Limited

The multi-stakeholder project of Soccer Aid for UNICEF is run by Soccer Aid Productions, a collaboration between UNICEF UK and Triple S Events which is part of the Triple S Sports & Entertainment Group.

UNICEF UK

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, UNICEF work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. The UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) raises funds for UNICEF’s emergency and development work for children. It also promotes and protect children’s rights in the UK and internationally. It is a UK charity, entirely funded by supporters.

ITV Social Purpose

ITV’s Social Purpose is about using the power of ITV to shape culture for good, through using creativity and scale to inspire positive change in the world, and to nurture a responsible and inclusive working environment. ITV’s social purpose encompasses four priorities – better health, diversity and inclusion, climate action and giving back, all with their own measurable goals. For more information go to itvplc.com/socialpurpose

Initial

Initial, part of Banijay, the UK’s largest television production group, have been the producer of all 13 Soccer Aid shows since its inception in 2006. Experienced in making premium entertainment and ambitious reality programmes, credits include hit shows such as brand-new Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother, Total Wipeout, Tenable, and Beauty and The Geek.

Triple S Sports & Entertainment Group

The Triple S Sports & Entertainment Group is a full-service sports and entertainment group operating in multiple industry sectors and countries. As a long-standing and expert agency with highly experienced personnel, it offers a range of services, including: talent management, event management, commercial rights exploitation, financial and legal advice, PR consultancy, social media and digital production, contract transfer and negotiation management and crisis management services. The Group represents some of the highest-profile sporting professionals in the UK as well as renowned personalities in the entertainment industry. Triple S has also been responsible for some of the biggest sports entertainment TV events in the UK.