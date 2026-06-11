Free family-friendly Live Site offers sporting opportunities.

Children, young people and families can enjoy free activities, sport and live screenings of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games events at the Game On Live Site this summer.

Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park will be transformed for 11 days to allow families and fans to gather to watch the Games on giant screens, while getting the chance to try a diverse range of physical activities – inspired by the Summer of Sport.

The Game On Live Site, which is backed by £1 million from Scottish Government’s Summer of Sport programme and supported by funding from Commonwealth Sport, will be open from 23 July to 2 August, with over 12 hours of daily coverage of the Games shown on three large screens.

While the world-class sporting action of Glasgow 2026 unfolds across the city, children, young people and visiting fans will have the chance to take part in a range of sporting and cultural activities split across seven areas of Kelvingrove Park, including:

sport and physical activities

mass-participation events

creative activities, play and games

live performances.

The Glasgow 2026 Game On Live Site, funded by the Scottish Government, sportscotland, and Commonwealth Sport, is part of the Scottish Government’s wider £20 million Summer of Sport campaign. It will fund opportunities designed to make sport more accessible across all 32 local authority areas drawing inspiration from the Games and the Scotland men’s team’s participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sport Minister Maree Todd yesterday said:

“It’s ‘Game On’ for Glasgow and Scotland. This Live Site will help showcase the very best the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games has to offer, while bringing families of all backgrounds together to get active and stay active. “We want the legacy of the Summer of Sport – the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Glasgow 2026 and the women’s hockey and cricket team world cup campaigns – to stretch far beyond the next few months. “As part of our wider £40 million additional funding for the 2026-27 sport budget, our £20 million Summer of Sport funding can be truly transformational and will offer sporting opportunities across the length and breadth of Scotland. This is about ensuring that every child who attends a session still has the option to stay active in a year’s time and throughout their life. “If we get it right, the impact it will be felt long after this summer and will help to improve health and wellbeing, tackle inequality, strengthen communities and make sport accessible to all.”

Glasgow 2026 Chair, George Black CBE yesterday said:

"As we welcome athletes and visitors from across the Commonwealth to Glasgow, the Live Site is the perfect way for everyone to soak up the atmosphere of the Games. It's free, it's family-friendly and it's right at the heart of the city in Kelvingrove Park. “Whether you come to try a new sport or simply cheer on the action on the big screens, this is your chance to get involved and be part of an unforgettable summer of sport.”

Forbes Dunlop, sportscotland CEO yesterday said:

“At sportscotland, we believe that sport has the power to strengthen communities and change lives. The 2026 Summer of Sport campaign, made possible by £20 million of Scottish Government investment, is a great example of what can be achieved when partners come together with a shared ambition to make sport more inclusive and accessible. “While sportscotland is not investing in the core costs of delivery of the Games, we are committed to ensuring that Scotland’s sporting system feels the benefits of this major international event and the live site will be an opportunity for people to gather and celebrate. “We are working with the team at Glasgow 2026 and are proud to play our part together in helping more young people enjoy the benefits of being active as we celebrate a fantastic summer of sport.”

Leader of Glasgow City Council Councillor Susan Aitken yesterday said:

“The launch of Game On in Kelvingrove is a fantastic opportunity for Glaswegians and visitors to come together and share in the excitement of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Kelvingrove Park is one of the city’s most-loved outdoor spaces and is the perfect venue to catch the sporting action, take part in fun activities and soak up in the atmosphere, for free, in the city.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Commonwealth Sport Martin Reynolds yesterday said:

"Commonwealth Sport is proud to help fund the Game On Live Site at Kelvingrove Park. As a celebration of our 74 nations and territories, the Commonwealth Games have a unique ability to bring people together and this Live Site will help Glaswegians and visitors alike come together to enjoy the sport, soak up the atmosphere and share in the Games experience."

Background

In the 2026-27 Budget, the Scottish Government has provided a £20 million uplift to core funding for sporting organisations and an additional £20 million to create innovative and inspiring physical activity opportunities for young people across Scotland.

Investing in sport and physical activity

2026 Summer of Sport

The Commonwealth Games take place in Glasgow from 23 July to 2 August 2026.