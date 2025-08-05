Health and Safety Executive
|Printable version
Glasgow care home provider fined after death of patient
A care home provider has been fined more than £50,000 after an elderly patient died in the early hours of Boxing Day in 2022.
- Vulnerable man walked more than 300 steps from his room to a carpark.
- Care home staff did not notice he had left and falsified records.
- HSE guidance is available on vulnerable residents
Hugh Kearins, 77, had managed to leave the Chester Park Care Home in Glasgow via a series of stairways and fire doors. An inspector from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) counted 320 steps from the Mr Kearins room to the care home’s car park just off Lambhill Street, where his body was found at around 7am.
Mr Kearins, who had dementia, had been living in a room within the Clyde Unit of the home since 2012. As part of its investigation, HSE made enquiries regarding the use of an internal fire door and was unable to obtain corroborated evidence of who was last to use the door prior to Mr Kearins, who is thought to have exited through it just before 1am. The same door was closed about an hour later by an unknown member of staff carrying out routine checks.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://press.hse.gov.uk/2025/08/05/glasgow-care-home-provider-fined-after-death-of-patient/
Latest News from
Health and Safety Executive
Airport fined for failures that led to a man’s death25/07/2025 15:20:00
An airport company has been fined £144,050 for failures that led to the tragic death of a 59-year-old man.
Construction firm fined for ignoring fire safety during works03/07/2025 15:20:00
An Altrincham-based construction company has been fined £165,000 after it repeatedly failed to put in place suitable fire precautions during renovation in Preston.
Building firm fined after house collapse injures four24/06/2025 15:20:00
A London construction company has been fined £50,000 after four men were injured – two seriously – when the first floor of a house collapsed during building works.
Oil and gas operator following incident on North Sea platform17/06/2025 15:20:00
An oil and gas operator has been fined £300,000 after three crew members descended into a water filled lift shaft on a floating platform in the North Sea causing them to become partially submerged.
Firm fined more than £500,000 after shift worker fell to his death07/05/2025 11:10:00
A North Yorkshire company has been fined more than half a million pounds after a night shift worker fell to his death.
Paddleboard tour leader jailed over deaths of four people24/04/2025 11:10:00
A paddleboard business owner has been jailed for 10 years and six months for gross negligence manslaughter following the deaths of four people in 2021.
Council fined for multiple failures on Guided Busway17/04/2025 13:10:00
Cambridgeshire County Council has been fined £6 million after pleading guilty to serious safety failings on its Guided Busway that led to three deaths and multiple injuries over a ten-year period.
Annual Science Review 202531/03/2025 11:15:00
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has published its 2025 Annual Science Review, showcasing the work it has delivered in support of the five strategic objectives outlined in the HSE’s 10-year strategy Protecting People and Places.