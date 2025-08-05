Glasgow care home provider fined after death of patient

A care home provider has been fined more than £50,000 after an elderly patient died in the early hours of Boxing Day in 2022.

Vulnerable man walked more than 300 steps from his room to a carpark.

Care home staff did not notice he had left and falsified records.

HSE guidance is available on vulnerable residents

Hugh Kearins, 77, had managed to leave the Chester Park Care Home in Glasgow via a series of stairways and fire doors. An inspector from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) counted 320 steps from the Mr Kearins room to the care home’s car park just off Lambhill Street, where his body was found at around 7am.

Mr Kearins, who had dementia, had been living in a room within the Clyde Unit of the home since 2012. As part of its investigation, HSE made enquiries regarding the use of an internal fire door and was unable to obtain corroborated evidence of who was last to use the door prior to Mr Kearins, who is thought to have exited through it just before 1am. The same door was closed about an hour later by an unknown member of staff carrying out routine checks.

