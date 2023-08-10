Glasgow spirits producer expands into North America

A Glasgow premium spirits business has agreed a deal to sell its produce in Canada following an introduction provided by the Department for Business and Trade.

A Glasgow premium spirits business will now be selling its produce in Canada after striking a deal with buyers there.

Courageous Spirits had been looking to expand into North America for several years, and having met with importers, their ‘Glaswegin’ gin and ‘King’s Inch’ single malt whisky brands will now be available in stores across Canada.

Distilled and bottled in the heart of Glasgow’s Tradeston area and designed by award-winning designer and Glasgow School of Art graduate Paul Gray, Glaswegin Premium Gin was launched in 2018.

Courageous Spirits then sold the first bottles of their King’s Inch single malt whisky in 2021, and it has already become a triple gold medal winner in some of the industry’s leading blind taste tests.

UK Government Minister for Scotland and Exports Malcolm Offord said:

It’s great to see yet another Scottish exporting success story. Courageous Spirits makes exceptional gin and whisky so it’s no wonder there’s demand across the globe. This move into the Canadian market is just another step in their growth and shows the opportunities that are out there for businesses who want to export. The UK Government is here to support any business looking to either expand their exporting horizons, or those looking to start selling goods or services abroad.

The agreement was reached after the company attended a ‘Meet the Buyer’ event run by the Department for Business and Trade, where they were introduced to a range of companies interested in buying in British produce.

After meeting several potential Canadian buyers, the company then received guidance from members of the UK Government team in Canada as they worked out the details of the agreement.

CEO and Founder of Courageous Spirits, Andy McGeoch said:

We’re delighted to have reached an agreement to export our gin and whisky brands to Canada. We’d been looking to expand into North America, and this deal will open up a lot of opportunities for us. Having met with buyers there it was clear that there was a real demand for premium produce, and they could see our brands performing well over there. It goes to show the demand that is out there for high-quality Scottish goods. The support we received from the UK Government throughout the process was fantastic, and we’ll be looking to use them again as we expand into more markets in the future.

By selling its goods into Canada, Courageous Spirts now exports into 12 markets around the world.

Any companies looking to attend other ‘Meet the Buyer’ events, or to receive support in starting their exporting journey can find out more at great.gov.uk.

