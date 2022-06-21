Glastonbury Festival – wellies or sun cream?

What does the weather have in store for Glastonbury this year?

Glastonbury Festival gets underway on Wednesday and will see ten’s of thousands of people heading to rural Somerset.

Met Office Deputy Meteorologist Helen Caughey said; “You should plan for both sunhats and raincoats for this year’s festival.”

“There will be plenty of sunshine on Wednesday across the South West, although there could be a bit more cloud later in the day, and temperatures will reach 26C or 27C. The dry, sunny and warm theme will continue through Thursday.

“However, from Friday onwards the weather will become more unsettled. There is a risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms in the Glastonbury area on both Friday and Saturday, although these should be quick moving, some surface water might accumulate at times. Temperatures will start to dip as we go through the end of the week returning to near normal for the time of year, with highs likely around 18-20C.

“Sunday is expected to be mostly dry and bright at first but with showers once again developing through the morning, some of which could be heavy, and possibly thundery. The unsettled pattern is expected to continue to dominate into the start of next week.”

The first Glastonbury Festival took place in September 1970 and using Met Office data from nearby weather stations, the records tell a story of some unforgettable festivals.

In what will come as no surprise to anyone who was there, Glastonbury 2007 holds the record for the festivals wettest day. 60.1mm of rain fell in a single day at nearby Rodney Stoke.

For other unsettled weather, the highest wind gust speed recorded for Glastonbury was 41mph, which has been reached at Yeovilton in 1985 and 1987 during the event.

Although 1997 was dubbed the ‘year of the mud’ on the Glastonbury website thanks to a deluge of rain in the days preceding the event, it actually holds the record for the coldest festival day with 13.2°C as high as the temperature reached at Castle Cary Grove Mead.

In 2017, with The Foo Fighters headlining, the mercury reached a balmy 31.2°C at Rodney Stoke, while the warmest night was recorded in the same year, with 17.6°C at the same location.

The sunniest day of Glastonbury on record was in 1989, when a station at Yeovilton recorded approximately 15 hours and 36 minutes of sunshine.

