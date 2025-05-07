Government Legal Department
|Printable version
GLD Business Plan for 2025-2026 builds on a decade of legal excellence
A collection of documents related to the Government Legal Department 2025-2026 business plan.
The Government Legal Department (GLD) has published its Business Plan for 2025-2026, building on our achievements of the past 10 years as we celebrate a decade of legal excellence.
We remain committed to ‘delivering much more than law’ through the extraordinary legal services GLD delivers and will continue to progress towards our strategic ambitions of being A National GLD, providing Rewarding Careers for All, in An Environment Fit for the Future.
Supporting the government in delivering the Plan for Change remains our top priority through an extensive range of high-profile and complex legal priorities over the next 12 months, particularly those which support economic growth and safer streets.
Every day, our legal services will be supporting the delivery of the public services which our fellow citizens rely on.
GLD will, alongside the wider Civil Service, also be focused on ensuring that how we deliver our legal services matches the expectations of a Productive and Agile State. This means improving productivity, innovation, sustainability and a focus on efficiency in everything we do.
By welcoming the opportunities and preparing for the challenges that this coming year will bring, we will continue to work together to become an outstanding legal organisation, delivering much more than law.
Permanent Secretary and Treasury Solicitor, Susanna McGibbon KC, says:
I am so proud to be leading GLD as we build upon our achievements of the past 10 years. I am confident that, with the expertise and dedication of all colleagues, GLD will continue to play a crucial role in supporting the government’s missions to deliver positive change.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gld-business-plan-for-2025-2026-builds-on-a-decade-of-legal-excellence
