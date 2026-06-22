GLD sets out 2026-27 plans to support government priorities

The plan highlights GLD’s role in providing legal support on major legislation, reform programmes and cross-government priorities.

The Government Legal Department (GLD) is playing a central role in delivering some of the most significant changes to society — spanning major international deals, landmark employment reforms and a generational transformation of housing law.

GLD’s Business Plan 2026-27 details how the department’s 3,900-strong workforce of lawyers and legal professionals will this year provide legal support across a wide range of legislation and major government priorities. From finalising the US/UK Economic Prosperity Deal to implementing the Employment Rights Act 2025 and supporting the government’s programme to build 1.5 million new homes, GLD lawyers will work on providing the legal foundation for policies that affect millions of people.

GLD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2025-26, published alongside this Business Plan, sets out the department’s performance in full.

Douglas Wilson KC (Hon) OBE, Treasury Solicitor and Permanent Secretary, said:

GLD’s lawyers and legal professionals serve the elected government of the day and are at the heart of addressing some of the most difficult issues in a generation in the UK and across the globe. We bring a unique cross-government perspective to work that shapes policy, upholds the rule of law, and makes a real difference to people’s lives. As we look ahead to the next decade, we must harness technological capabilities, pivot to new government priorities and continue to recruit and retain brilliant legal and cross-functional professionals to be able to provide the outstanding legal services government needs to serve the people of this country.

As well as the Employment Rights Act and the housing programme, GLD will support a wide range of other government priorities this year. This includes supporting the government on a range of complex international and domestic priorities, alongside work on the Renters’ Rights Act 2025, the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan and the Railways Bill to establish Great British Railways.

GLD is also growing its presence outside London. The number of staff based outside the capital has grown by 22% in the past year, with offices in Leeds, Manchester and Bristol all expanding. In 2026-27, GLD will increase the number of senior staff based outside London and report quarterly on its geographic distribution. The department will also move its Bristol office to a new city-centre location.

The Business Plan also sets out how GLD will continue to modernise its operations and support reform across government in line with the Cabinet Secretary’s agenda. This includes introducing new roles to help lawyers focus on complex, high-value work, and plans to replace the existing case management system with a modern platform. GLD will also invest in early talent and new career pathways to open up routes into the legal profession.

Notes to editors

GLD is one of the largest legal organisations in the country. Its 3,900 lawyers and legal professionals work across five main locations — London, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Croydon — as well as a number of client sites.

GLD holds Lexcel accreditation, the Law Society’s quality standard for legal practice management and client care. GLD’s litigation teams have held this accreditation since 2006.

In 2025-26, GLD’s staff engagement index rose to 65%, up six points since 2022 and in line with the Civil Service average.

2026-27 is the final year of GLD’s 2024 to 2027 Strategy.

Legislation GLD is supporting in 2026-27 includes: