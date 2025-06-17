Government Legal Department
|Printable version
GLD staff recognised in King's Birthday Honours
GLD colleagues awarded OBE in King's Birthday Honours 2025
We are delighted to share that 2 GLD colleagues have been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list.
Alasdair Wallace, until the end of 2024, was Head of the Civil, Family, Court and Tribunals team for GLD’s Ministry of Justice Legal Advisers.
He played a key role in making sure the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) are accessible and understandable for the millions of people who use them to navigate the civil courts. Alasdair has helped to improve the clarity of all 58 sets of amendments to the CPR over the past 16 years. He is highly regarded by colleagues for his knowledge and generosity.
Alasdair reflects:
I’m hugely honoured, and humbled, to be recognised for my services to the operation of civil justice; but the services are far from being mine alone, and this honour recognises the enormous contribution of the talented and committed colleagues I have worked with over many years.
While my career found an anchor in civil procedure and the Civil Procedure Rules, there is also a far wider area of contribution, to civil justice in the sense of the non-criminal courts and tribunals.
The work done by the dedicated professionals in the Civil, Family, Courts and Tribunals team plays a vital part in ensuring that the non-criminal system runs as smoothly as possible, benefiting citizens and businesses alike across the country.
Piers Le Marquand works in GLD’s Department for Transport Legal Advisory team.
He was instrumental in delivering the Autonomous Vehicles Act 2024 which is critical for the safe introduction of self-driving cars to Britain’s roads. He has been praised for his deft interpretation of the law, working extensively with international partners, and creating an inclusive work environment that delivers on behalf of citizens.
Piers reflects:
It was a huge surprise to me to get this award. Working in the civil service is always collaborative, and I regard it as recognition of the team work with fellow civil servants in the Government Legal Department and DfT.
I have worked with wonderful colleagues in my 20 years in the civil service, most recently on self-driving vehicles projects and legal knowledge management.
Susanna McGibbon, Treasury Solicitor and Permanent Secretary of GLD, says:
On behalf of the Executive Team and all at GLD, I would like to offer our congratulations to Alasdair Wallace and Piers le Marquand who have been given the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).
They have both made an exceptional contribution to GLD and to public service more widely. It is always great to see colleagues recognised for their work.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gld-staff-recognised-in-kings-birthday-honours
Latest News from
Government Legal Department
Apply to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group12/06/2025 14:10:00
Applications to join the Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel (Civil) Group are now open
GLD Business Plan for 2025-2026 builds on a decade of legal excellence07/05/2025 15:20:00
A collection of documents related to the Government Legal Department 2025-2026 business plan.
Public International Law panels recruitment06/05/2025 13:20:00
The Public International Law panels (PIL) panels were created in 2014 and supplement the work of the Attorney General’s existing panels of civil counsel.
Government Legal Department Celebrates Ten Years of Excellence04/04/2025 16:20:00
GLD celebrates ten years of providing outstanding legal service to help the government govern well, within the rule of law.
Building a better future with the law18/03/2025 09:10:00
GLD lawyers played a critical role in delivering the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.
Communications and Public Relations Apprenticeship: Sarah's journey13/03/2025 12:25:00
Sarah is a Communications and Public Relations Apprentice in the Government Legal Department.
Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel, London applications open27/01/2025 15:20:00
The competition to refresh the London A, B and C panels is open until Wednesday 5 March.
GLD opens applications for Pupil Barristers20/01/2025 15:10:00
Apply now for pupillage at the Government Legal Department.