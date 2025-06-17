GLD staff recognised in King's Birthday Honours

GLD colleagues awarded OBE in King's Birthday Honours 2025

We are delighted to share that 2 GLD colleagues have been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list.

Alasdair Wallace, until the end of 2024, was Head of the Civil, Family, Court and Tribunals team for GLD’s Ministry of Justice Legal Advisers.

He played a key role in making sure the Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) are accessible and understandable for the millions of people who use them to navigate the civil courts. Alasdair has helped to improve the clarity of all 58 sets of amendments to the CPR over the past 16 years. He is highly regarded by colleagues for his knowledge and generosity.

Alasdair reflects:

I’m hugely honoured, and humbled, to be recognised for my services to the operation of civil justice; but the services are far from being mine alone, and this honour recognises the enormous contribution of the talented and committed colleagues I have worked with over many years. While my career found an anchor in civil procedure and the Civil Procedure Rules, there is also a far wider area of contribution, to civil justice in the sense of the non-criminal courts and tribunals. The work done by the dedicated professionals in the Civil, Family, Courts and Tribunals team plays a vital part in ensuring that the non-criminal system runs as smoothly as possible, benefiting citizens and businesses alike across the country.

Piers Le Marquand works in GLD’s Department for Transport Legal Advisory team.

He was instrumental in delivering the Autonomous Vehicles Act 2024 which is critical for the safe introduction of self-driving cars to Britain’s roads. He has been praised for his deft interpretation of the law, working extensively with international partners, and creating an inclusive work environment that delivers on behalf of citizens.

Piers reflects:

It was a huge surprise to me to get this award. Working in the civil service is always collaborative, and I regard it as recognition of the team work with fellow civil servants in the Government Legal Department and DfT. I have worked with wonderful colleagues in my 20 years in the civil service, most recently on self-driving vehicles projects and legal knowledge management.

Susanna McGibbon, Treasury Solicitor and Permanent Secretary of GLD, says: