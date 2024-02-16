Government Legal Department
GLD Strategy 2024 – 2027
Government Legal Department (GLD) publishes new Strategy 2024 – 2027.
GLD published its new strategy, Strategy 2024 – 2027, yesterday, Thursday 15 February.
Strategy 2024 – 2027 sets out GLD’s 3 strategic ambitions and how they will be achieved in the coming years:
- A National GLD
- Rewarding Careers for All
- Environment Fit for the Future
Treasury Solicitor and GLD’s Permanent Secretary Susanna McGibbon commented:
“I’m immensely proud of all that GLD has achieved since the publication of our previous strategy in 2019 enabling us to provide excellent legal services to government in times of national and constitutional significance. I look forward with confidence as GLD rises to the opportunities and challenges of the coming years.”
