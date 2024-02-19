Government Legal Department
GLD welcomes students from Sutton Trust Pathways to Law programme
Showcasing a career as a government lawyer
Last week, the Government Legal Department (GLD) hosted students from the Sutton Trust Pathways to Law programme. It is the third year the organisation has taken part in the scheme.
The programme provides A-level students interested in a career in law with skills workshops, university taster sessions and networking opportunities. It also enables students to undertake work experience placements.
GLD was delighted to welcome 16 students to its offices in London, 5 to its office in Leeds and 5 to the Bristol office. Next week, more students will visit its office in Salford.
Participants met lawyers from across the department, hearing about their careers and roles and learning more about the different types of opportunities available to government lawyers. They also learnt about the different routes into law, including apprenticeships and the legal trainee scheme. Some students attended a tour of the Supreme Court and visited a Public Inquiry.
Luke Corcoran, Senior Lawyer at the Government Legal Department, said:
“It is always fantastic to welcome students from the Pathways to Law programme and this year was no different. Leading different workshops and activities across the week, we aimed to give students an overview of a career in law and the opportunities available to them. I hope that many will now be considering a career as a government lawyer.”
