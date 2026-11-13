Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
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Global clean electricity to cut bills and boost energy security
UK backs Türkiye’s COP31 '35 by 35' pledge.
- UK backs Türkiye’s ‘35 by 35’ pledge to increase electricity’s share of global energy use to 35% by 2035
- UK publishes clean electrification roadmap showcasing steps the UK is taking to unlock the benefits of electrification for families and businesses
- Builds on Britain’s drive to expand homegrown clean power, cut bills and reduce dependence on volatile global fossil fuel markets
The UK yesterday backed a major international pledge electrify homes, transport and economies, at COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.
The UK has endorsed the pledge because we see clean electrification as critical to delivering the existing UN commitments – under the Global Stocktake - on tripling renewables, doubling energy efficiency and transitioning away from fossil fuels by 2030.
Global action focused on clean electrification must go hand in hand with continued and accelerated progress towards clean power across the world.
The Prime Minister yesterday delivered the UK National Statement at COP31, setting out his support for the Summit’s focus on electrification - which he said will bring energy security, good jobs and lower bills.
Today, less than a quarter of the world’s energy is supplied through electricity. Under the pledge, countries will work together to increase that to more than a third by 2035, allowing economies to rely less on imported fossil fuels and more on homegrown clean energy.
The move comes as countries seek greater energy security following years of global instability and fossil fuel price shocks. Global electricity demand is now growing more than twice as fast as overall energy demand, with countries increasingly turning to clean electricity to power homes, transport and industry.
Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh yesterday said:
A crisis thousands of miles away shouldn’t decide what British families pay for energy. That’s why we’re backing this pledge to speed up efforts to electrify our homes, businesses, and transport.
The answer to climate change and affordable bills is the same: homegrown clean energy. By upgrading our homes and electrifying our economy, we can create good jobs in communities and cut bills for families.
The international push driven by the UK to accelerate global electrification builds on action taken over the past 2 years in Britain to electrify its economy, from more than £110 billion of clean energy investment announced since July 2024 to the Warm Homes Plan helping millions of households install technologies like solar panels and heat pumps, alongside new plug-in solar that can help families cut bills and generate their own clean electricity.
The UK also published a clean electrification roadmap, highlighting some of the steps the UK is taking to unlock the benefits of electrification for families, businesses and for the country’s energy security
Notes to editors
See the UK clean electrification roadmap.
UK progress on electrification:
- more than £110 billion of clean-energy investment has been announced since July 2024, with enough homegrown clean electricity secured to power 23 million homes
- almost 500 schools and hospitals are getting rooftop solar through Great British Energy, helping cut energy costs and free up money for frontline services
- up to £1 billion has been made available to support more than 1,000 community energy projects across the UK, giving local communities a stake in the clean energy transition
- electric vehicle sales hit a record in September, with almost 100,000 vehicles sold, while drivers can save up to £1,400 a year in running costs by switching to an EV
- plug-in solar panels are now available for households, capable of supplying up to 20% of a typical home’s electricity use and cutting bills by up to £110 a year
- the Warm Homes Plan will help millions of households cut their energy bills through measures including solar panels, batteries and heat pumps
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/global-clean-electricity-to-cut-bills-and-boost-energy-security
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