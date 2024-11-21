Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Global Combat Air Programme Joint Statement
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, Japanese Defense Minister NAKATANI Gen and UK Defence Minister John Healey have welcomed recent progress made on the GCAP, which was outlined by the Prime Ministers of the three countries who met in the margins of the G20 Summit in Brazil on 19 November 2024.
1. Acknowledging the progress made since the launching of the GCAP in December 2022, the Defence Ministers from Italy, Japan and the UK welcomed the approval by all three parliaments of the “CONVENTION ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF THE GLOBAL COMBAT AIR PROGRAMME – GCAP INTERNATIONAL GOVERNMENT ORGANISATION”. The convention lays a solid basis for delivering a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035 and for further enhancing the defence industrial base of each country.
2. The three ministers concurred that the headquarters of the GCAP International Government Organisation (GIGO) will be in the UK, and will stand up imminently. In view of the spirit of equal partnership among the three countries that has characterised the programme from the outset, the first chief executive of the GIGO’s GCAP Agency will be from Japan, and the first leader of the proposed Joint Venture - which is being established by industry partners - will be from Italy. Mr. OKA Masami is the Japanese government’s nominee for the GCAP Agency Chief Executive.
3. The three ministers also welcomed the progress made by industry partners who will soon sign a Joint Venture Agreement to create the new company that will lead GCAP delivery. The proposed Joint Venture will be headquartered in the UK with the GIGO to achieve maximum alignment. Both entities will work together with teams from across the three nations to support capable, affordable and timely programme delivery, including the 2035 in service date.
4. The three ministers have reaffirmed their strong commitment to the programme, to deepening trilateral cooperation for the shared objectives of GCAP and ensuring its continued success.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/global-combat-air-programme-joint-statement
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK marks 1,000th day of full-scale invasion of Ukraine as training programme hits 50,00020/11/2024 11:20:00
The UK is expanding military support for Ukraine with funding to provide new drone capabilities, on the the 1,000th day of Putin’s illegal full-scale invasion.
Development of battle-winning hypersonic technology accelerated under new AUKUS deal20/11/2024 10:15:00
The development of hypersonic technology is to be accelerated under a new AUKUS arrangement – bolstering the collective security of the three nations.
Cruise missile of the future completes firing19/11/2024 10:15:00
Royal Navy and Royal Air Force pilots will benefit from a cutting-edge new cruise missile, following the first successful guided firing trial of the missile.
British soldiers to use high-tech rifle sights in jobs boost for Wales18/11/2024 14:20:00
British soldiers are to receive high-tech rifle sights, helping them to better track and shoot the enemy in dark conditions.
New Defence treaty with Romania deepens relations and supports collective security14/11/2024 13:25:00
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, signed the new agreement in London with his Romanian counterpart.
UK commitment to Falkland Islands as strong as ever as Minister travels to pay respects on Remembrance Day12/11/2024 16:10:00
Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard, met service personnel and members of the Falkland Islands Government, and also attended a Remembrance Day service
More British veterans to receive medal commemorating their nuclear service08/11/2024 16:25:00
More veterans who helped the UK and US to establish the nuclear bomb to receive metallic recognition as expanded criteria will see British veterans who supported the US atmospheric nuclear test programme receive the Nuclear Test Medal.
Government boosts support for veterans ahead of Remembrance08/11/2024 15:25:00
Housing support for UK veterans has been guaranteed after the government committed new additional funding for veterans’ homelessness support programmes