Global Gateway: EU and US boost cooperation on green energy in Africa
The European Union and United States of America recently (14 October 2022) agreed to increase their collaboration to boost sustainable energy in Sub-Saharan Africa, by unlocking more of the continent's abundant renewable power generation potential and improving local access to affordable green energy. Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power signed in Washington a renewed Memorandum of Understanding on closer EU–US cooperation that will allow joint promotion of projects such as the African Continental Power System Masterplan.
Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, recently said:
“Under Global Gateway, we are boosting our cooperation with the US administration to build the strategic autonomy of our African partners, including by unlocking more opportunities to ensure affordable, reliable and sustainable energy. Together, we can electrify even more schools and health centres, and fight even more efficiently the inequalities linked to energy poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa.”
Increasing production and access to sustainable energy in Africa
The closer EU–US cooperation aims at supporting a just and green energy transition, reducing energy poverty, and increasing access to affordable, reliable and modern energy for all in Sub-Saharan Africa. By working together towards these common goals with their respective strengths, expertise and resources, the EU and US hope to boost their impact in increasing sustainable energy availability and access in Africa as part of poverty reduction, fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and mitigating climate change.
The EU and US intend to coordinate efforts supporting projects in Sub-Saharan Africa at regional and national level in the following areas:
- Small-scale and off-grid power generation to increase access to renewable energy, including the electrification of health facilities and schools, women and youth-led businesses, and rural households.
- Energy storage, energy efficiency, and transmission line development.
- Empowering women in the power sector.
- Policy dialogue and regulatory reforms to improve the enabling environment, and institutional investments to leverage new sources of capital and drive investment.
- Knowledge sharing to maximise mutual technical assistance and the progress of reforms and capacity building activities.
- Specific flagship projects to further mobilise public resources and leverage private sector investments.
