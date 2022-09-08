EU News
Global Gateway: Inauguration of Maio port in Cabo Verde to boost connectivity and green growth
The Government of Cabo Verde, the European Union and the African Development Bank, with Team Europe members France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the German development bank KfW, yesterday inaugurated a modernised port on the island of Maio as part of a wider extension of port infrastructure across the archipelago aimed to boost the sustainable economic development of Cabo Verde. This port infrastructure forms an integral part of one of the strategic transport corridors in Africa the EU envisages to support. It is a clear demonstration of the sustainable investments in partner countries that the EU is scaling up under Global Gateway. The port will facilitate passenger and cargo transport along the strategic Praia–Dakar–Abidjan corridor and significantly increase the potential of the UNESCO-designated biosphere reserve island of Maio for environmentally friendly tourism and inclusive growth.
European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, yesterday said:
“Today marks an important milestone in improving transport links to the beautiful island of Maio and its unique ecosystem. In line with Global Gateway, this strategic investment in port infrastructure and its accompanying Team Europe support to public services, including environmental conservation, enable the local community to better tap into their potential for green growth. Cabo Verde will be able to welcome increasing numbers of tourists while maintaining the highest environmental and social standards that are so necessary to ensure long-lasting benefits.”
Prime Minister of Cabo Verde Ulisses Correia e Silva said:
“This inauguration fulfils Cabo Verde's strategic vision and marks a new era for the island of Maio, bringing it closer to the other islands in Cabo Verde and to the rest of the world. This infrastructure is part of the strategy to unify the national market, which places our archipelagic condition at the centre of development priorities. It will have an impact in boosting the island's economy, attracting private investment, promoting mobility and employment, increasing income and improving conditions for a better future for our young people."
New infrastructure and new opportunities for Maio
The inauguration of the modern port in Maio gives a significant boost to the tourism potential of the island, marking a new era in its economic development. Maio Island will benefit from better connectivity with Santiago, the largest island of Cabo Verde that hosts the capital city Praia, the other islands in the archipelago, airports, and international corridors.
The extension and upgrade of the port, whose rehabilitation began in 2019, is a key element of a €42 million blending project co-financed by the European Union (€17 million), the African Development Bank (€17.8 million) and the Cabo Verde Government (€7.2 million), which also includes smaller works on the port on the island of Sal and accompanying measures to strengthen municipal services in Maio.
The EU and its Member States including Luxembourg, Spain and Portugal further support inclusive green growth on Maio by investing in renewable energy desalinisation plants, vocational training, small businesses, and municipal services, including waste management.
