Global Gateway: President von der Leyen announces major event on 21-22 June

The 2022 edition of the European Development Days (EDD) will take place on 21 and 22 June under the theme ‘Global Gateway: building sustainable partnerships for a connected world'. The event will bring together high-level participants from around the world to take stock of progress on the implementation of the Global Gateway strategy.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, yesterday said:

“In a world marked by rising instability and shared global challenges, our partner countries need reliable friends. With Global Gateway, the European Union redoubles its efforts and offers partnership based on mutual values and common objectives for green, smart and inclusive investments. I'm looking forward to welcoming political leaders, representatives of civil society and the private sector from around the world to the European Development Days, where we will discuss concrete implementation of Global Gateway.”

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, added:

“Global Gateway aims to mobilise up to €300 billion of investment by 2027, in a Team Europe approach between the EU, Member States, Development Financial Institutions, and the private sector. The Global Gateway Initiative has been largely welcomed, and several Member States have already presented their concrete contributions. The European Development Days will be the key event in 2022 to discuss how we, as Team Europe, can work with partner countries, including the private sector and European businesses, to deliver flagship initiatives.”

The European Development Days will feature a series of high-level panels around the five key themes of Global Gateway: digital, climate and energy, transport, health, education and research. Dedicated sessions will be organised on the geopolitical context and the need for sustainable financing streams together with specific sessions on each region.

Global Gateway aims at mobilising investment in sustainable infrastructures to create enabling regulatory frameworks globally. It is the EU's green, smart and inclusive positive offer to partner countries for infrastructure investment that upholds EU and international standards.

Global Gateway fosters the twin transitions globally. It is boosting smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors; and strengthening health, education and research systems across the world. Many of the sessions are proposed by organisations that are crucial partners for Global Gateway to deliver on its ambition. These sessions sit alongside exhibitions, stands, cultural performances and networking opportunities.

The European Development Days will be a hybrid event. 2,500 participants are expected to come to Brussels from around the world, with another 10,000 taking part online. 11 Young Leaders will come to Brussels for a dedicated programme, with each one of them being part of a high-level discussion panel at the event.

The full programme of the EDD will be made available in early May. Registrations are open until 6 June.

