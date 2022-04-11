EU News
|Printable version
Global Gateway: President von der Leyen announces major event on 21-22 June
The 2022 edition of the European Development Days (EDD) will take place on 21 and 22 June under the theme ‘Global Gateway: building sustainable partnerships for a connected world'. The event will bring together high-level participants from around the world to take stock of progress on the implementation of the Global Gateway strategy.
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, yesterday said:
“In a world marked by rising instability and shared global challenges, our partner countries need reliable friends. With Global Gateway, the European Union redoubles its efforts and offers partnership based on mutual values and common objectives for green, smart and inclusive investments. I'm looking forward to welcoming political leaders, representatives of civil society and the private sector from around the world to the European Development Days, where we will discuss concrete implementation of Global Gateway.”
Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, added:
“Global Gateway aims to mobilise up to €300 billion of investment by 2027, in a Team Europe approach between the EU, Member States, Development Financial Institutions, and the private sector. The Global Gateway Initiative has been largely welcomed, and several Member States have already presented their concrete contributions. The European Development Days will be the key event in 2022 to discuss how we, as Team Europe, can work with partner countries, including the private sector and European businesses, to deliver flagship initiatives.”
The European Development Days will feature a series of high-level panels around the five key themes of Global Gateway: digital, climate and energy, transport, health, education and research. Dedicated sessions will be organised on the geopolitical context and the need for sustainable financing streams together with specific sessions on each region.
Global Gateway aims at mobilising investment in sustainable infrastructures to create enabling regulatory frameworks globally. It is the EU's green, smart and inclusive positive offer to partner countries for infrastructure investment that upholds EU and international standards.
Global Gateway fosters the twin transitions globally. It is boosting smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors; and strengthening health, education and research systems across the world. Many of the sessions are proposed by organisations that are crucial partners for Global Gateway to deliver on its ambition. These sessions sit alongside exhibitions, stands, cultural performances and networking opportunities.
The European Development Days will be a hybrid event. 2,500 participants are expected to come to Brussels from around the world, with another 10,000 taking part online. 11 Young Leaders will come to Brussels for a dedicated programme, with each one of them being part of a high-level discussion panel at the event.
The full programme of the EDD will be made available in early May. Registrations are open until 6 June.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
EU News
State aid: Commission approves €250 million Portuguese measure under the Recovery and Resilience Facility to further capitalise Banco Português de Fomento12/04/2022 09:25:00
The European Commission approved, under EU State aid rules, a €250 million Portuguese aid measure, made available through the Recovery and Resilience Facility ('RRF'), to further capitalise the country's promotional institution Banco Português de Fomento ('BPF').
Stand Up For Ukraine: 9.1 billion euros pledged in support of internally displaced and refugees11/04/2022 16:33:00
The “Stand Up for Ukraine” global pledging event and campaign has raised 9.1 billion euros for people fleeing the Russian invasion, inside Ukraine and abroad, including €1 billion from the European Commission.
Energy Security: Commission hosts first meeting of EU Energy Purchase Platform to secure supply of gas, LNG and hydrogen11/04/2022 15:25:00
In order to secure the EU's energy supply at affordable prices in the current geopolitical context and to phase out dependency on Russian gas, the European Commission has established with the Member States an EU Platform for the common purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen.
‘Freeze and Seize Task Force': Almost €30 billion of assets of Russian and Belarussian oligarchs and entities frozen by the EU so far11/04/2022 14:33:00
The ‘Freeze and Seize Task Force' recently met with US and Ukrainian representatives to discuss international cooperation on the enforcement of sanctions.
Ukraine: EU facilitates coordinated steps by telecom operators to help refugees stay connected11/04/2022 13:33:00
At a virtual event recently (08 April 2022), telecom operators based in the EU and in Ukraine have signed a joint statement on their coordinated efforts to secure and stabilise affordable or free roaming and international calls between the EU and Ukraine.
Statement by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the occasion of the President's visit to Kyiv11/04/2022 12:25:00
Statement given recently (08 April 2022) by President von der Leyen with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the occasion of the President's visit to Kyiv.
EU adopts fifth round of sanctions against Russia over its military aggression against Ukraine11/04/2022 10:25:00
In light of Russia’s continuing war of aggression against Ukraine, and the reported atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Ukraine, the Council recently (08 April 2022) decided to impose a fifth package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia.
Fundamental rights: Council adopts enhanced mandate for the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights08/04/2022 12:38:00
The Council recently (05 April 2022) approved an amendment to the regulation establishing the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights.
Access to e-evidence: Council authorises member states to sign international agreement08/04/2022 11:33:00
The Council recently (05 April 2022) adopted a decision authorising member states to sign, in the interest of the EU, the second additional protocol to the convention on cybercrime of the Council of Europe (Budapest convention).