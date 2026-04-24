Global politics and growth key topics at CBI NI Annual Lunch

The deputy First Minister and Minister for the Economy joined over 300 business leaders and other senior politicians at Queen’s University Belfast’s Whitla Hall for the CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch on Friday April 24.

Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, the deputy First Minister, and Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, the Minister for the Economy, were among leading speakers at Northern Ireland’s flagship business event – organised in association with strategic partners Queen’s University Belfast, and supported by corporate partners, Indaver, The Maxol Group, and Norbrook.

The importance of higher education and business working in partnership – and the impact of the sector’s funding crisis in Northern Ireland – were highlighted by Professor Nola Hewitt-Dundas, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Transnational Education and Professor of Innovation Management and Policy, Queen’s University Belfast, in her keynote speech at the event.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive, and Olivia O’Sullivan, Director of Chatham House’s UK in the World Programme, discussed the impacts of conflict in the Middle East on the global and local economy during a panel session chaired by Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director.

Brian Donaldson, CBI Northern Ireland Chair and Chief Executive, The Maxol Group, in his speech, called for action to put the economy at the heart of policymaking, with a clear focus on unlocking investment and strengthening Northern Ireland’s resilience in an increasingly volatile global environment.

Other high-profile guests included Mike Nesbitt MLA, Minister for Health, Diana Armstrong MLA, Ulster Unionist Party deputy leader and economy spokesperson, Gavin Robinson MP, the Democratic Unionist Party leader, Claire Hanna MP, the Social Democratic and Labour Party leader, and V.V.S. Rama Krishna, Acting Consul General of India in Belfast.

Professor Nola Hewitt-Dundas, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Transnational Education and Professor of Innovation Management and Policy, Queen’s University Belfast, said:

“We are delighted to host this year’s CBI conference at Queen’s. Bringing together leaders in business, politics and education reflects the integral role that we all hold in driving forward the economy.

“The message today is clear. We cannot talk about growth while restricting student numbers - businesses cannot grow and society cannot move forward while its skills pipeline is being reduced. The chronic underfunding of universities in Northern Ireland and continued lack of clarity on budgets will have lasting consequences. Every lost student place is one less engineer, nurse, teacher or entrepreneur. If we are serious about the future of Northern Ireland, we must be serious about investing in the institutions that build it.”

In her keynote speech, Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, the deputy First Minister, said:

“The Northern Ireland economy will only ever succeed by working in collaboration with business.”

Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Economy Minister, said:

“In this very challenging international context, it’s important to remind ourselves that the fundamentals of our economy remain strong. We are outperforming Britain in terms of growth and exports, have improved productivity, and increased sales to Britain while all-island trade has reached an all-time high.

“We can’t and won’t be complacent. I am very aware of the challenges facing industry. For my part, I will continue to work with partners and believe we can continue to navigate the challenges with resilience and confidence.”

Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive, CBI, said:

“It’s always such a privilege to attend the CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch. Northern Ireland’s economy remains an important cornerstone of the UK’s growth story – combining resilience, exceptional talent and a proud tradition of innovation that sees it compete with the very best on the world stage. With world-class institutions like Queen’s University Belfast driving cutting-edge research and supporting business growth, the region is uniquely positioned to deliver long-term, sustainable economic growth, even against an increasingly uncertain global backdrop.”

Brian Donaldson, Chair, CBI Northern Ireland, said:

“This is our moment to create a Northern Ireland economy that can withstand global economic shocks and deliver lasting prosperity for everyone. But no single sector can achieve this alone. It requires deep, meaningful collaboration between business, government and our colleagues in education, aligned around a common purpose. If we put the economy at the heart of every policy decision, we unlock the conditions in which everything else becomes possible.”

Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, said:

“The strong link between education and economic growth made Queen’s University Belfast an ideal host and sponsor for this year’s CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch. At a time of heightened uncertainty, business leaders truly value the opportunity to connect with peers and gain meaningful insights from political and economic experts. It was particularly great to have the deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, and the Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, join us on this occasion – their presence underlined the importance of strong collaboration between business and government.”