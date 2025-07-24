Global progressives to gather in London for Global Progress Action Summit

The 2025 Global Progress Action Summit will be held in London this September, co-hosted by Labour Together, the Center for American Progress Action Fund (CAP Action), and the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)

The Summit will bring together progressive policy leaders, policy experts and strategists

Previous attendees and speakers have included: Keir Starmer, Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern, Mark Carney, Sanna Marin, Jonas Gahr Støre and Maria Ressa

Progressive leaders, policy experts and strategists from over 20 countries will come together in September for the 2025 Global Progress Action Summit. The Summit will convene high-level discussions and debates aimed at shaping progressive policies and strategies to help governments deliver for working people in the global age of insecurity.

Co-hosted by Labour Together, the Center for American Progress Action Fund (CAP Action), and the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), the Summit will take place in central London.

Against the backdrop of economic dissatisfaction, global insecurity, and a growing populist right, notable progressive policy achievements in the past year have inspired leaders to innovate for the future.

The Summit will focus on major themes including national security, economic growth that delivers for working people, migration in an era of global displacement, and building progressive societies based on solidarity, reciprocity, and fairness.



More details will be released at a later date. Last year's Summit was held in Montreal, Canada.

Neera Tanden, CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund, said:

“The fates of democracies around the world are converging as we face similar urgent challenges from the rise of authoritarianism to stagnating economic mobility to attacks on pluralism. To meet this moment, it's incumbent upon leaders to chart a forward-looking direction with fresh ideas in both policy and governance.”

Harry Quilter-Pinner, executive director of IPPR, said:

“Progressives need to win the battle of ideas, developing and confidently arguing for a new agenda that speaks to the needs of hard-pressed communities in this era of insecurity. Only by becoming the agents of real change will they be able to overcome the deep challenge posed by the populist right.

“Recent successes by progressives in the UK, Australia and Canada are a hopeful start. But now governments in all three countries – and progressive leaders elsewhere – need to raise their eyes from their immediate challenges and develop fresh ways of thinking for the years ahead. This conference will be an opportunity to begin that urgent work – and with it to rekindle optimism about what good progressive government can achieve, far into the future.”

Matthew Upton, executive director of Labour Together, said:

“We’re proud to welcome the Global Progress Action Summit to London.

“People around the world are anxious about the future. They want governments that will protect their jobs, their rights, and their communities. That means facing up to hard questions – and doing so together. Questions like, how do we grow our economies in ways that make working people richer? And how do we reform the public services that only centre-left policies can effectively deliver?

“This summit is a chance to bring together thinkers, politicians and strategists to share ideas and build a politics that delivers for working people. That’s how we show that progressive politics can deliver safety, dignity and hope in an age of insecurity.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

For more information, please contact:

Cam Vargas, head of communications at Labour Together: 07818 254 732 | cam.vargas@labourtogether.co.uk

David Wastell, director of news and communications at IPPR: 07921 403651 | d.wastell@ippr.org

Allie Aguilera, senior managing director of Global Progress Action at CAP Action: aaguilera@americanprogress.org

Details on media accreditation will be available later.