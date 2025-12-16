Chatham House
Global security continued to unravel in 2025. Crucial tests are coming in 2026
EXPERT COMMENT
Alarming events in nuclear proliferation, space security and hybrid warfare meant 2025 was a year in which the international security order deteriorated.
2025 has not been a banner year for the international security order. A ceasefire in Gaza’s brutal war was achieved – though Israel and Hamas each accuse the other of violating the truce. Elsewhere, from Ukraine to Sudan, ongoing conflicts seem only more intractable. And the threat of further violence looms from Venezuela to the India–Pakistan border.
In response to this growing instability, governments are spending on defence at levels not seen since the Cold War. Meanwhile international aid spending has been slashed by many Western countries – worsening conditions in conflict affected countries and degrading early warning systems.
2025 accelerated numerous developments in insecurity but four particular trends stand out.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/12/global-security-continued-unravel-2025-crucial-tests-are-coming-2026
