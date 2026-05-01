Global Tech & Trade Policy Update

Picking up the pieces

May is looking to be a big month for international meetings, with the WTO General Council in Geneva looking to reinstate the e-commerce moratorium, following its lapse after MC14, as well as the UK-EU Reset Talks. You can read techUK’s full analysis of WTO MC14 on our website.

Ongoing talks since MC14 designed to break the deadlock between Brazil and the US, the very deadlock that led to the Moratorium lapsing, have not succeeded according to Politico. The fear is that this is a political battle between the heads of state of Brazil and the US, with ambassadors in Geneva feeling as thought it’s out of their hands. It’s unlikely therefore we’ll see what was lost at Yaoundé salvaged in Geneva.

In Geneva, the UK will continue pushing for a reinstatement of the E-Commerce Moratorium alongside other signatories of the Declaration on Interim Arrangements for the Agreement on Electronic Commerce. But given the low likelihood of the multilateral reinstatement of the moratorium, then it is likely the UK will pursue a plurilateral stopgap measure with likeminded countries and jurisdictions instead.

As for the UK-EU reset, signals UK Government as to what would be on the agenda have not been strong. However, Business Secretary Peter Kyle MP indicated a ‘landing zone’ had been reached for the talks in late June or early July when speaking to Politico about the Industrial Accelerator Act (more below on that), suggesting the UK’s place in such a scheme will be part of talks.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on both and will update members if any meaningful outcomes emerge.

Disquiet over Made in Europe

The European Union’s draft Industrial Accelerator Act has drawn ire from China and the UK.

The ‘Made in Europe’ rules, as they’ve become known, are designed to increase manufacturing as a share of EU GDP to 20% from 14.3% in 2025. The rules have drawn criticism from China for their provisions requiring partnerships with local European firms, the transfer of intellectual property to European firms and the prioritisation of European firms for procurement in strategic sectors, which the Chinese Government are calling ‘systematic discrimination. Beijing has promised retaliation if the law goes into effect without changes.

China isn’t the only country less than pleased with the legislation. Business Secretary Peter Kyle MP described the EU’s plans as a ‘waste of energy’ that would stunt business growth on the continent. There is a more open route for UK good to be considered as ‘Made in Europe’ under the regime and to receive other carveouts in the current legislation, with several EU countries keen to keep UK manufacturing close, but the legislation could change over the course of the next few months.

A New EU Trade Chief has Arrived

It has been announced that Sabine Weyand, Director General of the EU Commission’s Trade Department, will be reshuffled out of her role and into the Secretariat-General to be replaced by Ditte Juul Jørgensen, the Director General for Energy.

According to the FT, this comes after a breakdown in the relationship between Weyand and Commissioner for Trade Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ. It also follows Weyand’s clash with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, with Weyand contradicting her superior to say the trade deal struck with the US was not within WTO rules.

It is likely the new DG will know what is expected of them from ŠefÄoviÄ and von der Leyen, namely support for the Industrial Accelerator Act and for WTO Reform.

techUK Gives Oral Evidence to Parliament

Sabina Ciofu, techUK’s International Policy and Strategy Lead, was in London not once but twice to give oral evidence to Parliamentary committees on UK trade policy.

On 21 April, Sabina spoke to the House of Commons Business and Trade Select Committee on China and the UK Economy, and on 28 April spoke to the House of Lords International Agreements Committee on how the UK deploys trade instruments.

You can catch up with both evidence sessions on the Parliament website:

techUK will also be giving written evidence to the Inquiry on Trade Instruments. techUK members who wish to feed in should get in touch with archie.breare@techuk.org.

The UK Investigates a Bazooka

The UK Government is examining whether to add a bazooka to its orchestra of trade instruments.

'The Bazooka’ is a colloquial term for the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument, which sets out how the EU would forcefully respond to economic coercion through deterrent escalation. Measures which the EU could take include ‘…imposing duties on goods, restricting services, withdrawing protection from intellectual property and foreign investment and removing the right to apply for government contracts.’

On 9 April, the UK Government published a Call for Input on what its own bazooka could look like in legislation, including what it would cover and how it would operate legislatively. The need for such legislative powers has been supported by the British Chambers of Commerce, in a recent report, as an essential element of protecting the UK economy in a more dangerous world.

techUK will be responding to the Government consultation, members who want to feed in should get in touch with archie.breare@techuk.org to find out more.

DSIT Secretary of State speaks on the UK’s place in the world on AI

The Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Liz Kendall MP, gave a speech at RUSI on 28 April outlining the Government’s view of the UK AI sector in the world.

Kendall’s speech argued AI adoption would be the currency of power in the modern age, and used the language of sovereignty to argue the UK should ‘reduce over dependencies and increase resilience.’ To do this, Kendall proposed government support for key parts of the UK’s AI Sector to ensure the UK is as indispensable in global supply chains as possible, and that the UK Government work with like-minded international partners to maximise the benefits of these global supply chains and to set common approaches and standards around AI.

We’ll have to see what this means in practice, but it could indicate what might be on the table at next round of UK-EU talks on resetting the relationship and could show the UK could be including in future negotiations more widely.

UK and Japan bilateral

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper MP has been in Japan recently for the 2026 Japan-UK Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

The meeting follows on from Hiroshima Accord signed in 2023, with the UK and Japan committing to deeper defence co-operation, including on the ‘Strategic Cyber Partnership’, and to co-operation on reform of the WTO.