techUK
|Printable version
Global Tech & Trade Policy Update
Blog posted by: Sabina Ciofu, 23 Mar 2026.
I’m just back from the whirlwind that was SXSW in Austin, Texas. Were you there? Curious to hear your take and/or whether techUK should be doing more to engage with both the state of Texas and SXSW in Austin and London.
A few developments worth flagging this week.
EU–US trade: progress, but heavily conditional
Members of the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee have endorsed the EU side of the Turnberry accord agreed with the US last August - but not without materially reshaping it. What was framed as tariff elimination is now explicitly aâ¯temporary suspension, set to expire on 31 March 2028 (right in the middle of the next US presidential cycle).
More importantly, MEPs have introduced both a “sunset” and a “sunrise” logic:
- Tariff suspensions can be reversed if conditions change.
- Crucially, they only take effect if US tariffs remain at or below 15%.
There is also a targeted clause on metals: the EU will only suspend duties on steel, aluminium and derivatives if the US reduces its Section 232 tariffs from 50% down to a 15% ceiling.
In short: this is not liberalisation in the classic sense — it’s conditional, reversible, and tightly linked to US domestic trade policy. With ongoing legal uncertainty in the US (including the Supreme Court ruling on tariff authorities), expect this file to remain politically sensitive and procedurally slow as it moves toward plenary and trilogues.
A new trade geometry emerging?
On the sidelines of next week’s WTO Ministerial in Cameroon, EU and Indo-Pacific trade ministers are expected to explore ways of linking major trading blocs - notably the EU and CPTPP economies.
This is less about replacing the WTO and more about hedging against its limitations. The language coming out of Brussels is telling: calls for a “reset” that restores predictability and fairness, alongside growing interest in coalitions of “middle powers” that don’t want to be forced into binary alignment with either the US or China.
There are already parallel ideas circulating - from a potential EU–Japan–Canada–Korea deterrence pact to broader efforts led by Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to stitch together a 1.5 billion–person market. Not straightforward, and not without resistance, but clearly momentum is building for more modular, flexible trade architectures.
EU trade agenda: quietly accelerating
Several files are moving in parallel:
- EU–Australia FTA: political momentum is back. Commission President von der Leyen heads to Australia next week, with both sides signaling renewed optimism after the 2023 breakdown (agriculture vs. industrial access still the core tension).
- Mercosur agreement: the Commission is preparing for provisional application, potentially as early as May, pending final procedural steps.
China’s Five-Year Plan
China has released its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), setting quantified targets across everything from GDP growth and patents to emissions, water quality, and life expectancy.
Tech, security, and infrastructure: the lines are blurring
Two developments underline how quickly the boundary between commercial tech and national security is dissolving:
- In the US, a dispute between Anthropic and the Defense Department over AI usage constraints has escalated into a legal battle. The key issue: who ultimately controls how frontier AI systems are deployed in security contexts - the developer or the state? The use of “supply chain risk” designations in this context could set a powerful precedent.
- Meanwhile, in the Gulf, data centres have been directly impacted by ongoing conflict, forcing traffic rerouting and exposing how geographically localised disruptions can cascade through global cloud infrastructure.
Off to Cameroon this week for the WTO Ministerial Conference. Let me know if you are around – should be quite the conference this year, to say the least.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/global-tech-trade-policy-update-march.html
Latest News from
techUK
Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU Tech Policy24/03/2026 11:25:00
Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA) delayed: The CADA is now expected to be proposed on 27 May 2026.
techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies23/03/2026 16:25:00
Welcome to the latest Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.
EU proposes EU Inc: the EU’s 28th Regime20/03/2026 16:25:00
The European Commission published its legislative proposal for EU Inc. on 18 March 2026. The proposal is a response to the Draghi and Letta Reports' diagnosis that legal fragmentation across 27 national corporate systems in the EU acts as an "invisible tariff" on cross-border growth.
Ofcom publishes the final Telecoms Access Review 2026-31, setting out fibre regulation into the next decade19/03/2026 16:25:00
This review sets the course for the regulator’s approach to the fixed market and help promote competition and investment.
UK Government announces up to £2 billion for quantum technologies18/03/2026 11:25:00
The Government has announced up to £2 billion to support the development and commercialisation of quantum technologies.
techUK responds to latest government announcements to expand opportunity for young people17/03/2026 16:25:00
The government has announced further investment aimed at supporting the next generation and tackle the high levels of young people who are not in education, employment or training (NEET).
FLock.io shows sovereign AI possible in Sarawak via federated learning17/03/2026 13:30:00
FLock.io has demonstrated a sovereign AI technique for governmental organisations, trialling it in Malaysia before it is adopted by other jurisdictions worldwide.
The state of UK tech in 2026: polling from techUK and Public First16/03/2026 16:25:00
In 2025, techUK’s annual research pointed toward a sector defined by optimism. Despite global shocks, the UK has been seen as a premier destination to start and scale a business, with the new Government’s commitment to a growth agenda seen as a step in the right direction.