Global Tech and Trade Policy Update by Sabina Ciofu (05 September 2025).

US Tariffs: Trump Administration Pushes Supreme Court Appeal

Trade tensions are once again taking center stage in Washington. President Donald Trump has formally asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that struck down his administration’s sweeping global tariffs.

The Justice Department is urging the justices to fast-track the case, arguing that ongoing legal uncertainty is disrupting sensitive trade negotiations and could force the government to refund billions in collected duties.

At issue is whether the president exceeded his authority under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, a 1977 law Trump used to impose tariffs of 10–50% on imports from nearly every major trading partner, including Canada, Mexico, the EU, and China.

The Federal Circuit ruled the tariffs unlawful last week but placed its decision on hold while the Supreme Court considers the administration’s request. A rapid decision is expected this autumn.

Data Flows EU Court Backs Transatlantic Data Flows

In Europe, the EU’s General Court upheld the EU–US Data Privacy Framework, rejecting a challenge that argued US surveillance laws still fall short of EU privacy protections.

This ruling is the latest chapter in a decade-long legal saga. Previous frameworks - Safe Harbor and Privacy Shield - were struck down by the European Court of Justice for inadequate safeguards. The current arrangement, approved in 2023, introduced new protections, including an independent redress mechanism for EU citizens.

The judgment provides much-needed certainty for businesses relying on transatlantic data transfers, though the possibility of an appeal to the Court of Justice remains.

EU Trade Agreements: Progress in Latin America and Asia-Pacific

The European Commission this week published the final texts of the EU–Mercosur trade and partnership agreement and the updated EU–Mexico deal, setting the stage for the start of their ratification processes.

Alongside this, the Commission released the text of its digital trade agreement with South Korea, first announced in March. This follows earlier accords with Singapore and Japan, all part of the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy

Looking Ahead: Delegations and Events

