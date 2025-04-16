techUK
|Printable version
Global tech and trade policy update - April 2025
US Tariffs: Temporary Relief, Lingering Uncertainty
President Trump has temporarily exempted smartphones and laptops from new tariffs, providing short-term relief to markets. However, further levies on semiconductors and electronics remain under consideration, maintaining volatility in the market.
In response to the baseline 10% tariff imposed on countries around the world earlier this month, the UK government is consulting businesses on potential retaliatory measures, with a focus on minimizing domestic impact. techUK is actively engaging in this process and members will be receiving a draft response for input shortly.
EU-UK Summit: Defense and Digital Cooperation
The upcoming EU-UK Summit on May 19 in London presents an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties. A proposed security and defense partnership is on the agenda, which could grant UK firms access to a €150 billion EU defense fund. However, negotiations face challenges, including disputes over fishing rights. techUK has joined other industry bodies in urging the EU and the UK to strike a security pact as early as next month and not to make it conditional on a wider reset.
EFTA-Malaysia trade pact sealed
The European Free Trade Agreement countries and Malaysia have concluded a trade deal following more than ten years of negotiations. The agreement includes several firsts for EFTA, including government procurement commitments with an Asian partner. Increased market access for the services sector has also been secured.
ASEAN's Digital Trade Initiatives
In response to global tariff pressures, ASEAN is accelerating efforts to enhance digital trade integration. A roadmap has been endorsed to develop a comprehensive regional digital economy agreement by year-end, aiming to bolster intra-regional trade and economic resilience.
G7 Focus on Economic Security
The G7 has shifted its spotlight to bolstering economic security and supply chain resilience in the face of mounting geopolitical pressures. Ministers will be discussing coordinated action on critical technologies, including semiconductors, rare earths, and cybersecurity infrastructure. As part of the Tech7, techUK is actively engaging with the UK Government and the Canadian Presidency on the tech sector’s priorities for the G7.
UK-India Trade Deal Progress
The UK and India are nearing the conclusion of a comprehensive free trade agreement, with allegedly 90% of the deal already agreed upon. While the deal is unlikely to be anywhere near as ambitious as those the UK has with its other partners in the region, it has however the potential to create commercial links and open up opportunities for UK tech firms seeking to expand into the Indian market.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/global-tech-and-trade-policy-update-april-2025.html
Latest News from
techUK
Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU tech policy - April 202516/04/2025 14:25:00
EU’s AI Plan: On 9 April, the EU Commission published it’s AI Continent Action Plan. The plan, which rests on 5 key pillars (computing infrastructure, Data, Skills, Development of algorithms and adoption, and simplification of rules) is the the EU Commission’s big plan to turn Europe into the “leading AI continent”. You can find our initial summary of the plan here.
The market access brief: International opportunities for tech companies - April 202516/04/2025 13:15:00
See this month's events, opportunities, news, and updates from techUK's International Trade Programme…
Government publishes Climate Adaptation Research and Innovation Framework16/04/2025 09:25:00
The UK Government has released the Climate Adaptation Research and Innovation Framework (CARIF), a comprehensive strategy designed to bolster the country’s resilience against the effects of climate change.
Procurement Act live! Essential tips for Justice and Emergency Services Suppliers15/04/2025 14:25:00
Our Justice and Emergency Services (JES) Procurement Sub-group has provided valuable tips to help JES suppliers navigate the new Procurement Act.
World Quantum Day 202514/04/2025 16:25:00
World Quantum Day is an international initiative that invites all businesses, scientists, engineers, educators, communicators, entrepreneurs, technologists and more to showcase the latest advancements in quantum technologies and generate interest in quantum-based ambitions.
Corry Review: Defra Must Reform Itself to Protect Nature and Deliver Growth14/04/2025 11:25:00
Dan Corry, who led the Number 10 Policy Unit for Prime Minister Gordon Brown, recently released a report offering a series of recommendations to reform Defra.
techUK response to the Home Office Ransomware Consultation11/04/2025 15:15:00
techUK has submitted it's response to the Home Office consultation response which looked at proposed measures to reduce the impact of ransomware attacks on our Critical National Infrastructure and Public Sector.
EU unveils its plan for global leadership in AI race: the AI Continent Action Plan11/04/2025 11:05:00
On 9 April 2025, the EU Commission unveiled its AI Continent Action Plan outlining a set of “bold actions” to become a “global leader in Artificial Intelligence, a leading AI continent”.