Chatham House
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Global trade imbalances have changed since the 2008 financial crisis. Now they reflect new risks
EXPERT COMMENT
Economists and policymakers are increasingly concerned about deep imbalances in the global economy. These reflect US-China rivalry and shifting geopolitics rather than the financial excess that led to the 2008 crash.
The issue of global imbalances will be high on the agenda when G7 leaders gather in Evian-les-Bains this month. They are right to be concerned. The build-up of imbalances was also a defining feature of the years preceding the 2008 global financial crisis.
But this is not a repeat of those dynamics. Today’s imbalances are less about debt-fuelled consumer excess and more about geopolitics, industrial competition and the shifting balance of global economic power.
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Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2026/06/global-trade-imbalances-have-changed-2008-financial-crisis-now-they-reflect-new-risks
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