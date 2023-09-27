Gloucester angler to pay £1,059 for fishing licence offences

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted an angler from Gloucester for two fishing licence offences which ended in fines totalling £1,059.

Angler refused to give name and address to fisheries enforcement officer

He was caught fishing without a valid licence on Gloucester and Sharpness Canal

In a hearing at Swindon Magistrates Court on 13 September 2023, the case against Luke McLarney, 44, of Painswick Road, Gloucester, was proved in his absence after he failed to enter a plea.

The court heard that McLarney refused to give his name and address when asked by a fisheries enforcement officer from the Environment Agency on the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal near Hardwicke on March 10 this year.

He was fined £440 for that offence and a further £220 for not having a valid fishing licence. In addition, he was ordered to pay a victim’s surcharge of £264 and costs of £135.

Nichola Tomlinson, the Fisheries Enforcement team leader for the Environment Agency in the West Midlands, yesterday said:

“We hope this penalty imposed by the court will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws for angling in England. “The case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and the angler has been rightly punished for the illegal fishing he undertook. “Fishing illegally can incur a fine and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing.”

The Environment Agency enforcement teams continue to make sure anglers comply with regulations to protect fish stock.

In 2021 to 2022, fisheries enforcement officers checked just over 41,000 fishing licences and successfully prosecuted nearly 730 anglers for fishing without a licence.

You must purchase a fishing licence to fish in England and Wales. Annual licences start from £33 and can be purchased online or by phone, more information can be found here: Buy a rod fishing licence: When you need a licence - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

The Environment Agency’s fisheries’ annual report 2021-22 reveals how nearly £22m in rod licence income – achieved through almost 935,000 fishing licence sales – has been spent during 2021 and 2022 to enhance and protect England’s fisheries.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Charges for Luke McLarney

On 10 March 2023 at Gloucester Canal, Gloucester, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line.

Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.

On 10 March 2023 at Gloucester Canal, Gloucester, when fishing failed, when required to do so, to state his name and address to a water bailiff of the Environment Agency having power to make such a request contrary to Section 35 (3) of and Schedule 4 to the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.