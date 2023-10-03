Gloucester angling duo pay total of £708 for illegal fishing

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted two anglers from Gloucester for illegally fishing without a licence.

At Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday 25 September 2023, the case of Spencer Sweet, 26, of Matson Avenue, Gloucester, was proved in his absence after he failed to give a plea that he had fished without a licence at Matson Pond, near Gloucester, on 18 June 2023.

He was ordered to pay a total of £443 made up of £220 fine, £135 costs and a victim’s surcharge of £88.

The court also fined Shane Smart, 27, of Cotteswold Road, Gloucester, £93 after he admitted fishing without a licence at Matson Pond near Gloucester on 18 June 2023. He was also ordered to pay £135 in costs and a victim’s surcharge of £37. In total £265.

Following the verdict, Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said:

“These cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalties will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or in the close season. “We inspect rod licences throughout the West Midlands and work 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.” “All income from fishing licence sales is used to fund our work to protect and improve fish stocks, fisheries and the environment. This includes improving habitats for fish, reinvesting money back to facilities and clubs for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage more people to give fishing a go.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60 and an annual licence costs from just £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday (except public holidays).

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further Information

Shane Smart and Spencer Sweet were both charged with the following offence: