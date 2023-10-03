Environment Agency
|Printable version
Gloucester angling duo pay total of £708 for illegal fishing
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted two anglers from Gloucester for illegally fishing without a licence.
- Anglers caught fishing without a valid licence at Matson Pond near Gloucester
- Cases brought by Environment Agency’s Fisheries Enforcement team
- Cases heard at Northampton magistrates court on 25 September 2023
At Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday 25 September 2023, the case of Spencer Sweet, 26, of Matson Avenue, Gloucester, was proved in his absence after he failed to give a plea that he had fished without a licence at Matson Pond, near Gloucester, on 18 June 2023.
He was ordered to pay a total of £443 made up of £220 fine, £135 costs and a victim’s surcharge of £88.
The court also fined Shane Smart, 27, of Cotteswold Road, Gloucester, £93 after he admitted fishing without a licence at Matson Pond near Gloucester on 18 June 2023. He was also ordered to pay £135 in costs and a victim’s surcharge of £37. In total £265.
Following the verdict, Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said:
“These cases show how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the high penalties will act as a deterrent to any angler who is thinking of fishing without a licence or in the close season.
“We inspect rod licences throughout the West Midlands and work 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing. For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”
“All income from fishing licence sales is used to fund our work to protect and improve fish stocks, fisheries and the environment. This includes improving habitats for fish, reinvesting money back to facilities and clubs for anglers, tackling illegal fishing and working with partners to encourage more people to give fishing a go.”
Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60 and an annual licence costs from just £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday (except public holidays).
The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.
Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.
Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency Incident Hotline 24/7 on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Further Information
Shane Smart and Spencer Sweet were both charged with the following offence:
- On 18 June 2023 at Matson Pond, Gloucester, in a place where fishing is regulated fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line. Contrary to Section 27 (1) (a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gloucester-angling-duo-pay-total-of-708-for-illegal-fishing
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Coastal adaptation projects in South West England to receive £6m in funding29/09/2023 11:10:00
Three communities in the South West allocated £6 million to support adaptation to coastal erosion
Two anglers land penalties of almost £1,200 for fishing illegally29/09/2023 10:05:00
Two men from Nottinghamshire have been found guilty of fishing illegally on separate occasions earlier this year.
Two friends land penalties of over £1,500 for illegal fishing29/09/2023 09:05:00
A call about illegal fishing on the River Wye made to the Derbyshire Police Rural Crime team has led to a penalty of £1,502 for two fishermen friends.
Gloucester angler to pay £1,059 for fishing licence offences27/09/2023 10:25:00
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted an angler from Gloucester for two fishing licence offences which ended in fines totalling £1,059.
Calder Valley flood warning sirens tested26/09/2023 09:25:00
Eight flood warning sirens will be sounded across the upper Calder Valley as part of an annual test to help communities be prepared as possible for any risk of flooding this winter.
Pair hooked for illegal fishing in Oxfordshire25/09/2023 15:25:00
As part of the Environment Agency’s ongoing crackdown, two anglers have been found guilty of fishing illegally on separate occasions this year in Oxfordshire.
£10 million flood defence project reaches new milestone25/09/2023 13:25:00
A multi-million project on the Essex coast has reached a new milestone after thousands of tonnes of rock armour arrived from Norway.
Kent crackdown hooks six illegal anglers25/09/2023 11:10:00
As part of an ongoing Environment Agency crackdown, six anglers have been found guilty of fishing illegally in Kent on separate occasions earlier this year.