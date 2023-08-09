National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Gloucester business owners’ headache following council lack of action
A Gloucester couple say they have lost business because the city council has not properly investigated their reports of a neighbour’s noise nuisance.
The duo complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman after they were not satisfied with the way Gloucester City Council investigated their complaints about noise being made by a business upstairs.
They reported banging loud enough to shake the walls and light fittings and on several occasions this had driven customers away.
Despite this the council wrongly told them it could only investigate noise affecting people in their place of residence – not businesses. Officers visited the above business premises and spoke with the owner informally about noise insulation, but the owner said he could not afford this.
The council encouraged the couple to engage in mediation with their neighbour and to take private action if this did not improve matters.
The Ombudsman’s investigation found the council should have carried out a proper investigation of the couple’s reports before deciding whether a statutory nuisance had taken place. Instead, it decided to take informal action without an investigation.
Paul Najsarek, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman said:
“I am concerned the council had already decided no statutory nuisance had taken place before setting foot in the property, and has since tried to retrospectively justify this decision rather than making an open-minded, balanced enquiry into the case.
“While I cannot say the council would have come to a different conclusion had it taken the proper route, its inaction has left the couple frustrated and not feeling properly heard.
“I am pleased the council has agreed to my recommendations to apologise to the couple, and to improve its policies and practices going forward.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise and pay the couple £250 each for the frustration they have suffered.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council has agreed to start a fresh investigation if it receives further reports of noise nuisance about the business.
It will also circulate guidance to staff highlighting the errors the Ombudsman has found in its practice.
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Ombudsman welcomes report aimed at improving local authority SEND decisions09/08/2023 13:20:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has welcomed a report looking to improve the quality of local authority decision making for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Vulnerable tenant not supported properly when faced with antisocial behaviour09/08/2023 09:15:00
Organisations in Nottingham did not do enough to help a vulnerable resident when she was faced with antisocial behaviour, two ombudsmen have found.
Foreign Office missed signs of potential torture of British academic07/08/2023 15:15:15
The Foreign Office failed to notice a UK academic might have been tortured when its staff visited him while in detention in Abu Dhabi, the UK’s national Ombudsman has found.
Ombudsman updates planning guidance for authorities03/08/2023 16:20:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has updated its guidance to planning practitioners ‘Not in My Backyard’
Ombudsman encouraged by Liverpool’s response to complaints review27/07/2023 14:15:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has welcomed Liverpool City Council’s approach to, and progress on, overhauling and improving the way it handles complaints.
Ombudsman stats show stark reality of life in England in 202326/07/2023 14:10:00
The Ombudsman’s annual complaints statistics once again back up the harsh realities many people face in key areas of their lives – how their children are educated, how elderly relatives are cared for, and the houses they call home.
Ex-pat grandad died on holiday after doctors missed stroke25/07/2023 12:38:00
An 81-year-old grandfather died while on holiday in England after medics failed to recognise he had suffered a stroke.